Highlights Lindelof's lack of assertiveness and playing time decrease could lead to his departure this summer despite his solid tenure.

Sancho's fallout with Ten Hag and struggles to break back into the squad may see him sold to alleviate wage burdens.

Martial's injuries and diminishing impact could result in a summer exit despite his lengthy service to Manchester United.

It’s no secret that Manchester United have struggled to find their rhythm this season. Not only did they exit the Champions League at the group stage, but securing a top four finish is now viewed as a tall order.

Despite Erik ten Hag masterminding an FA Cup quarterfinal win over Liverpool, he finds himself under heaps of pressure with fans who are growing increasingly impatient with the team's lack of structure, direction and progress.

This summer, however, does present an opportunity for the club to make wholesale squad changes following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. As the club’s new co-owner, he will be picking the brains of his assembled team, which will include the experienced Dan Ashworth, when the summer transfer window opens.

The primary objective will be enhancing their roster with additions - but there is also the opportunity to offload players who are deemed surplus to requirements. Here are five current Manchester United players who should be on the chopping block during Ratcliffe and Ashworth's first summer involved with the club.

Victor Lindelof

Man Utd appearances: 257

The long-serving Victor Lindelof has seemingly run his race at Manchester United with him coming into his eighth year as a member of the squad. The Swede was a regular fixture during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford tenure, but with the arrival of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, his opportunities for playing time have diminished.

Admittedly, the Swede is by no means a bad player, but his lack of assertiveness and reluctance to engage the opposition have contributed to his growing lack of minutes. And, when everyone is fit and available, Lindelof will become an eternal substitute. Aged 29, Manchester United still have the chance to recover some of the initial fee – £31 million – spent on him.

Victor Lindelof - Manchester United Statistics Appearances 257 Cost £31m Cost Per Appearance £120,623 Goals 4 Assists 7 Weekly Wage £120,000

Jadon Sancho

Man Utd appearances: 82

Jadon Sancho quickly became an exile after his public fallout with Ten Hag and was subsequently loaned back to former club Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season. This has led many to speculate that he has played his final game in Manchester United colours, as he and the manager appear to be at odds.

Finding a potential suitor could pose a challenge, considering the sheer size of his wages. Signed for a whopping £73 million back in 2021, the Englishman has totted up just 12 goals and six assists, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho have risen above him in the pecking order. Working his way back into the starting lineup could prove too onerous for Sancho and, therefore, selling him would be the best option for the club.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United Statistics Appearances 82 Cost £73m Cost Per Appearance £890,244 Goals 12 Assists 6 Weekly Wage £250,000

Anthony Martial

Man Utd appearances: 317

No longer physically able of leading the line for the Red Devils, Anthony Martial’s summer departure seems inevitable. Initially acquired at the age of 18 with the expectation of becoming the next big superstar in world football, the former Monaco star has, in the grand scheme of his performances and goalscoring record, flattered to deceive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Martial is Manchester United's second-longest serving player currently, having been signed in September 2015.

Martial may have managed to chalk up 317 games for his Premier League employers, but his time has been largely plagued by a myriad of injury issues, leaving him battle-scarred. His sale this summer does mean that the Red Devils are set to incur a huge loss on their initial investment in the Frenchman, but this will not deter them from cutting ties.

Anthony Martial - Manchester United Statistics Appearances 317 Cost £36m Cost Per Appearance £113,565 Goals 90 Assists 50 Weekly Wage £250,000

Donny van de Beek

Man Utd appearances: 62

Ten Hag’s arrival at Manchester United was expected to provide his former Ajax star, Donny van de Beek, all the tools he needed to excel and become a world-beating midfielder at Old Trafford – but, unfortunately for all involved, that has not been the case. The Dutchman’s 62-game United stint has been marred by injury woes and loan stints and Ratcliffe and Co. may believe it’s time to bury the hatchet.

Now on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, not only would a transfer away benefit the club – but the midfielder himself, who was a crucial part of Ajax’s Champions League semi-final-reaching side, would be able to revitalise a career that was once destined for greatness.

Related Manchester United's 20 most expensive signings ever (ranked) Man United have spent a lot of money in the Premier League era, but who ranks the highest among their most expensive buys?

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United Statistics Appearances 62 Cost £35m Cost Per Appearance £564,516 Goals 2 Assists 2 Weekly Wage £90,000

Scott McTominay

Man Utd appearances: 243

With Mason Mount looking to stamp his authority on the starting lineup next season, Manchester United are at a liberty to sell the Scotsman. And while there is met in keeping Scott McTominay around the dressing room next season thanks to his goalscoring contributions, he might be one of the most sellable assets in the Old Trafford squad, considering academy player sales yield pure profit.

Despite his goals, McTominay’s limitations are no secret, often leaving his side exposed and vulnerable thanks to his substandard positioning. His contract is also set to expire in the summer of 2025 and so the club risk losing him on a free if they does not part ways at the end of the season.

Scott McTominay - Manchester United Statistics Appearances 243 Cost Academy Graduate Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 28 Assists 8 Weekly Wage £60,000

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 27/03/2024