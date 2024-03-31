Highlights Manchester United are expected to undergo squad changes this summer due to injuries and poor performances.

A mix of players, some without Premier League experience, are potential targets.

These signings could address key positions, such as midfield, the centre and left of defence, and right wing, to improve the team's competitiveness.

In what has been a season plagued by injuries and poor performances, Manchester United – ignited by the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe – are expected to make an array of squad changes this summer.

This season alone, the 20-time domestic champions have struggled to keep up with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, while their Champions League venture drew to a close in the group stage.

Not only Ratcliffe, but Dan Ashworth, who is expected to join the Red Devils, will face the onerous task of overseeing the summer transfer window. And while getting rid of those deemed surplus to requirements is on the agenda, replacing them admirably is equally important.

We’ve picked out five players that Manchester United should be targeting this summer if they are serious about rubbing shoulders with their domestic rivals in 2024/25.

Amadou Onana

Current club: Everton

Amadou Onana would bolster the Red Devils midfield tenfold. He’s combative and physically dominant but, thanks to being one of the most in-demand midfielders with many clubs interested, the 21-year-old would cost a pretty penny. In 29 appearances this season, he’s also registered three goals and the sole assist, highlighting his ability to influence final third proceedings.

The rangy Belgian international would form a partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the heart of Manchester United for years to come and could play in a deeper role by virtue of Casemiro’s fitness concerns. Signing someone of Onana’s ilk, who has Premier League experience too, would be wise - no matter the price.

Amadou Onana - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 29 Minutes 2,270 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £100,000

Jarrad Branthwaite

Current club: Everton

Having emerged as a pivotal part of Dyche’s plans at Goodison Park, Jarrad Branthwaite has played a whopping 2,790 minutes of football this season. But given his employers’ financial situation, he could be on the move this summer and Manchester United are among the interested parties given their issues at centre-back.

From Ten Hag’s perspective, Raphael Varane’s growing age will be a concern and Branthwaite being a Premier League regular at 21 years old will be an attractive prospect. Although he would command a substantial fee, the fact that he recently earned his maiden call-up from Gareth Southgate is a positive sign and Manchester United will need to pounce with interest in his signature circling.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 31 Minutes 2,790 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 7 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £35,000

Joshua Zirkzee

Current club: Bologna

With Anthony Martial expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag and Co. will be looking for a major upgrade on the Frenchman. Manchester United-linked Joshua Zirkzee, who has scored 10 goals and notched a further four assists for Bologna this campaign, is being eyed by many suitors but could be the perfect option at Old Trafford.

Not only is the Dutchman just 22 years of age, but his return displays his knack for goalscoring, while his imposing size is also an attractive aspect of his skill set. Rasmus Hojlund has shouldered the majority of that burden during 2023/24 but would feel the relief of Zirkzee’s arrival. Formerly of Bayern Munich, the centre forward is one of the most sought after in the world and the club will need to act fast if they are to acquire his signature.

Joshua Zirkzee - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 30 Minutes 2,433 Goals 11 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 6 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £18,902

Theo Hernandez

Current club: AC Milan

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury problems have left Manchester United short-changed in the left-back department this season and signing Theo Hernandez, the best left-sided defender heading to Euro 2024, could solve all their deficiencies, though his signature would surely come at a significant price given his status among fans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Theo Hernandez emerged through the Atletico Madrid academy between 2007 and 2017, but then joined their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

In terms of going forward, the Frenchman’s return of five goals and 10 assists this season proves his offensive work is credible, but he is also defensively sound with his mix of pace and power perfect for the Premier League. Whether Ten Hag and Co. can get a deal across the line with Bayern Munich also interested in his signature remains unknown, but they would be ensnaring one of the best left-backs in the world.

Theo Hernandez - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 38 Minutes 3,410 Goals 5 Assists 10 Yellow Cards 11 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £84,319

Michael Olise

Current club: Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s right wing is a problem position and, as such, acquiring the Premier League-proven Michael Olise would be a smart piece of business. Despite his current campaign being hampered by injury, the Frenchman, one of the best wingers in the Premier League, has consistently shown his worth at Selhurst Park and would make the transition to Old Trafford look effortless.

In 82 Crystal Palace appearances, the winger has amassed 12 goals and 22 assists – but his best attributes are intangible. Capable of dancing in and out of pressure seamlessly and altering a fixture's outcome in an instant, Olise’s career is still very much in its infancy, and being surrounded by players of a better standard could boost his performances and subsequent return tenfold.

Michael Olise - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 11 Minutes 755 Goals 6 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £100,000

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 31/03/2024