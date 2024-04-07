Highlights Wolves' impressive season under Gary O'Neil could make Europe a target next term, highlighting the team's growth potential.

However, they will need to spend well in the summer and have been linked with some interesting names already.

The potential signings could include a new striker or two, with the Premier League club struggling in that department.

It would be remiss to suggest that Wolverhampton Wanderers have not enjoyed a fine season in the Premier League, especially under their financial circumstances and long list of injuries that have plagued them throughout – not to mention the exit of former boss Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the new campaign.

Since taking over, Gary O’Neil and his staff have created a force to be reckoned with. Wolves currently sit 11th in the English top flight, but their journey is still in its ascendancy. The former Bournemouth boss will believe that Europe could be a target next term but this summer will be crucial for any future progression.

As such, GIVEMESPORT has identified five players, all of whom have been linked with the Old Gold in recent times, who should be their first port of call once 14 June hits and the summer transfer window opens for business.

Eddie Nketiah

Current club: Arsenal

It’s no secret that Wolves are in need of a striker with Fabio Silva not cutting it on loan at Rangers and Sasa Kalajdzic perennially injured. In truth, O’Neil has played plenty of games without a recognised goalscorer – and that’s where Eddie Nketiah comes in. Often relegated to the bench at Arsenal, the Englishman could prove to be a shrewd move for Wolves amid recent links.

In his limited game time (1,385 minutes), the 24-year-old has showcased his knack for scoring with six strikes in that time frame. Nketiah’s weekly take-home of £100,000 could be a stumbling block in negotiations, however, as he would become the club’s highest-earning asset unless he reduces his wage.

Eddie Nketiah - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 35 Minutes 1,385 Goals 6 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £100,000

Jake Clarke-Salter

Current club: Queens Park Rangers

With their ever-reliable captain Max Kilman potentially on the way out of Molineux, former Chelsea academy prospect, Jake Clarke-Salter, could finally make the jump up to the Premier League with a move to Wolves this summer – but they will face stern competition from fellow Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Burnley.

The Carshalton-born defender has impressed for Queens Park Rangers this season, chalking up 2,339 minutes of action across all competitions. Coined an ‘EFL titan’, Clarke-Salter’s current contract expires in 2026, which means O’Neil and his entourage may have to shell out for his signature. That shouldn’t prove too much of a problem, however, given some of their big names potentially on their way out.

Jake Clarke-Salter - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 30 Minutes 2,408 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £10,000

Che Adams

Current club: Southampton

Acquiring two centre-forwards this summer could be a wise choice given their lack of depth and talent in that area – and thanks to Che Adams' pre-existing Premier League experience, he has emerged as one of the front-runners to be signed. The Scotsman has notched 25 goals and 14 assists in the top flight.

Albeit not eye-catching numbers, Adams could bring dynamism to a side lacking an out-and-out striker. Given that the Southampton gem will become a free agent in the summer upon his contract expiration, Wolves could be set to embark on a transfer tug-of-war with other interested parties, but the common belief is that O’Neil and co are ‘leading the race’ for his signature.

Che Adams - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 38 Minutes 2,047 Goals 13 Assists 5 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £30,000

Alex Berenguer

Current club: Athletic Club

Linked with a summer switch from San Mames to Molineux, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alex Berenguer would ‘fit the profile’ of the wide man Wolves are vying for. Having notched seven goals and three assists across all competitions this term, the Athletic Bilbao man can pose a threat from either flank – or even from a more central hub.

What could see O’Neil strike a deal for the Spaniard is his favourable contract position. Berenguer’s current deal is set to expire in the summer, leaving the door for potential suitors – Wolves, in particular – to pounce. With Pedro Neto potentially on his way out, snaring a deal for the 28-year-old could be smart.

Alex Berenguer - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 32 Minutes 1,534 Goals 7 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 Weekly Wage £27,942

Alvaro Valles

Current club: Las Palmas

Jose Sa is the club’s undisputed number-one choice between the sticks. But beyond that, having David Bentley as your deputy goalkeeper isn’t ideal for a club looking to challenge for European competitions. Adding to that, Sa will be 34 by the time his Molineux contract runs out, meaning that signing a new goalie could be on the cards. Alvaro Valles could be that man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only VfL Bochum's Manuel Riemann (4.6) has made more line-breaking passes per 90 minutes than Alvaro Valles (4.3) of goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues this season.

He helped Las Palmas win promotion to La Liga, racking up 19 clean sheets in 34 appearances, while he has also impressed in the Spanish top flight. A summer move surely beckons for the 26-year-old, but with Aston Villa also showing interest, Wolves won't be without competition as they look to sign the coveted goalkeeper.

Alvero Valles - 23/24 Statistics Appearances 30 Minutes 2,634 Goals Conceded 32 Clean Sheets 8 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 1 Weekly Wage £1,972

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 07/04/2024