Cristiano Ronaldo made yet more history in Portugal's clash against Liechtenstein on Thursday evening.

The 38-year-old became the most capped player in international football history as he was named in Portugal's starting line-up for the 197th time in his career.

He marked the special occasion with a brace.

Ronaldo got on the scoresheet as he made it 3-0 to Portugal in the 51st minute.

Portugal were given a spot-kick and Ronaldo made no mistake as he fired his effort into the back of the net.

He netted his second from a superb free-kick shortly after. That was his 100th goal in competitive matches for Portugal.

Ronaldo was replaced by Goncalo Ramos with 12 minutes remaining. Portugal went on to cruise to a 4-0 victory as they got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to a super start.

Speed watches Portugal vs Liechtenstein with Nani

Internet sensation and Ronaldo superfan, IShowSpeed, was in attendance at José Alvalade Stadium.

He watched the game alongside former Man United and Portugal winger, Luis Nani.

Nani burst out laughing and had to leave the scenes as Speed went wild celebrating Ronaldo's first goal of the game.

Nani was not with Speed when Ronaldo scored his second goal of the game shortly after.

The American YouTuber went even more wild when Ronaldo's fierce free-kick found the top corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on record-breaking day

Ronaldo took to social media after the match.

He wrote on Twitter: "Such good feelings for playing again and scoring for our national team and in a special stadium for me. Proud to be the most capped player ever."

Ronaldo will be back in action on Sunday when Portugal travel to Luxembourg.

Portugal will be looking to make it two wins from two to start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.