In hindsight, Nani was an excellent player for Manchester United.

The Portuguese winger was often criticised during his time in the Premier League due to his theatrics and, well, because he wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nani was unfairly compared to his superstar compatriot following his £23 million move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2007. But you know what? He wasn’t a million miles away from Ronaldo’s level at his peak.

It’s easy to forget that Nani produced double figures for goals and assists in both the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

By the time he left United in 2015 he’d won four Premier League titles, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup, scoring some incredible goals along the way.

Subsequently, United fans will always have soft spot for Nani, even if they recall themselves slating him on occasions when he was at the club.

Nani, who turns 37 in November, currently plies his trade for Melbourne Victory after joining the Australian side last summer.

Nani's impressive body transformation since leaving Man Utd

Since leaving the Theatre of Dreams in 2015, Nani has played for Fenerbahce, Valencia, Lazio (loan), Sporting, Orlando City and Venezia.

He’s also spent a hell of a long time in the gym.

Nani was on the skinny side during his early years with Manchester United and opposition defenders, to avoid being embarrassed, would regularly look to rough him up.

Famously, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher even made him cry after one particularly nasty tackle.

But put Nani in a boxing ring with Carragher today and the outcome might be very different.

Nani is seriously hench. Like, even hencher than Ronaldo hench.

Don't believe us? Check out this photo that he recently uploaded to Instagram.

Man’s built like the Incredible Hulk these days.

We can’t imagine any A-League defenders have dared to bully him during his first year Down Under.

Part of him must wish he was in that kind of shape during his United days.

He might have been unstoppable.