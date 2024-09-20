Per reports in France, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has submitted £84m bid for Ligue 1 outfit Nantes. The club owner is said to have been left 'furious' after the story was leaked.

The England international will be hoping to have a fine season under new Reds boss Arne Slot and things have looked promising so far in 2024/25 – as evidenced by a 7/10 display in a 3-1 away win over AC Milan to kick off the Champions League this week.

Still only 25, Alexander-Arnold has a long way to go before retirement. That said, it seems as though he has already turned his mind towards the world of business – even if that still relates to football – as he looks to buy French side Nantes.

Alexander-Arnold Makes £84m bid Nantes.

Leaks anger club owner Waldemar Kita

Most of the speculation surrounding the Liverpool defender has been about a possible future move to Real Madrid, but instead of one club looking to buy the defender, Alexander-Arnold has now flipped the script.

Indeed, as reported in L'Equipe, (via Mirror), the 25-year-old and his father, Michael held talks with the Nantes hierarchy – namely French businessman and club owner Waldemar Kita – remotely in the summer and have since met in person to discuss as a possible takeover.

The latest development is that a third meeting between the parties took place in London on Thursday. It's stated that the Liverpool star has made an offer which stands at €100million (£84m). This will be an initial €80m upfront with a further €20m down the line, plus a potential €40m in bonuses.

However, the proposed financials reportedly do not meet Kita's valuation. What's more, the Nantes owner is said to be 'furious' after news of the interest was leaked, and he has subsequently denied the reports.

Adding to this, journalist James Pearce has since claimed that the rumours are 'not true'.

Trent Also Investor in French Formula 1 Team

Minority shareholder in Alpine

This is not actually the first time the Premier League ace has shown interest in the world of sporting investment. After all, he is a minority shareholder in the French Formula 1 team, Alpine.

Alexander-Arnold is said to have considered purchasing AS Saint-Etienne and Le Havre before choosing to proceed with his bid for Nantes, who have won eight French titles in their history.

He wouldn't be the first current star to buy a French football club in 2024 either. Potential future Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe completed a takeover of Ligue 2 side Caen in the summer.

The France international reportedly invested about 15m euros (£12.6m) of his own money via the investment fund Coalition Capital – of Interconnected Ventures, (founded by Mbappe). Caen were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2019 and finished sixth last season in Ligue 2.

If Alexander-Arnold does end up buying Nantes, he'll be taking over a team currently sitting fifth in Ligue 1 after the first four games of the new campaign. Last term, they finished 14th, just two spots above the relegation places.

In total, they have won League 1 eight times, with the most recent triumph coming in 2000/01. They have also won the Coupe de France on four occasions, last doing so in 2021/22.