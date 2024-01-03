Highlights Former WWE star Naomi may make a return to the company soon after excelling outside of WWE.

Her contract with Impact Wrestling is expected to expire soon, making her a free agent.

WWE has expressed major interest in bringing her back and sources within WWE and Impact Wrestling expect her return to happen.

The former Naomi may find herself back in WWE before too long if reports are to be believed. The 36-year-old walked out of WWE alongside her tag team partner Sasha Banks in 2022, and she's excelled outside of the company. Like so many former WWE stars, it's her work outside of the promotion that might actually see her brought back, as they're interested in having her sign a new deal and return less than two years after her exit.

Having made her Impact Wrestling debut last April, Naomi hit the ground running in the promotion and even picked up the Knockouts World Championship three months later, a title that she still holds to this day. As Trinity, she has made a real name for herself over the last 12 months and has consistently made headlines, but, per a new report from Fightful Select, it’s been suggested that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s future may well lie elsewhere.

Reports suggest she will be a free agent very soon

She's expected to return to WWE

Despite having a fantastic year in Impact, who will rebrand as TNA Wrestling later this month. Naomi isn't expected to remain with the promotion for much longer and will become a free agent in the near future. Fightful Select reported as much, with her contract with Impact said to expire 'very soon'. There are obviously several different potential landing spots for her, but the general belief is that she will return to her former employers.

Touching on where she may end up, Fightful note that sources have said that there is a ‘good chance’ she will end up back with WWE, coming after the company felt confident of re-capturing Naomi in 2023 before a hiring freeze stopped the return from happening.

‘Fightful Select has learned from sources within TNA Wrestling, that the longtime Knockouts Champion is expected to be a free agent very soon. ‘In speaking with WWE sources, not only did they think there was a good chance she could end back up in the company, many sources claimed they expected it. There were also sources within IMPACT Wrestling who told Fightful that they expected it to happen sooner rather than later.’

In fact, a WWE source had gone as far as to stress to Fightful that something ‘huge’ would have to happen for Naomi to not return to the company that she had previously spent 13 years with, heavily suggesting that a comeback is inevitable barring unforeseen circumstances. Should the return come to be, it’s not yet clear how WWE would choose to re-introduce Naomi to their roster, but, given the time of year, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see her be given an entry into the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match. Naomi didn't leave alone, though, and her former tag team partner has also been in the news recently as a potential return to WWE collapsed.

Naomi walked out with Sasha Banks in 2022

The pair were unhappy with their booking

When Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022, it sent shockwaves across the entire wrestling landscape. Having won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just under two months earlier at WrestleMania 38, the pair of champions were unhappy with a proposed plan for the main event of the 16th of May edition of Raw which would’ve seen them compete in a six-way number one contenders match for the red brand’s women’s championship.

It was a match that Naomi was reportedly scheduled to win, thus earning her a future title opportunity against then-champion Bianca Belair. But, given that she held tag gold at the time and was only given a singles spotlight to likely end up losing to The EST at the next pay-per-view, both Banks and Naomi felt as if using one of them for a quick title-match loss would’ve undermined the tag team titles.

As such, they are believed to have walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out of the show at hand and the company as a whole.

Since leaving WWE, both women have been active elsewhere. Sasha, now going under the name ‘Mercedes Mone’, has been mostly appearing for both New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom, while Naomi, now known as Trinity, made Impact her home, but if these reports are to be believed, that won't be the case for much longer.

As always, as more comes out about Naomi and her potential return to WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.