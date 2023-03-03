Sky Sports Formula 1 presenter Naomi Schiff has named her 'dark horse' competitor for the 2023 season.

Naomi Schiff says F1 star with 'a lot of skill' is 2023 season’s 'dark horse'

Sky Sports Formula 1 presenter Naomi Schiff has named her 'dark horse' competitor for the 2023 season.

Neutral fans will certainly be hoping for more of a title challenge this year, after Max Verstappen and Red Bull ran away with both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships last time out.

The burning question is — can anyone put pressure on the reigning champion this year?

Schiff has predicted one man who you shouldn't rule out when it comes to causing an upset or two.

Who can challenge for the 2023 F1 Championship?

Stunt driver and former W Series star Schiff told GIVEMESPORT that Fernando Alonso gets her vote when it comes to surprise packages pushing to snatch the title from Verstappen this season.

The 41-year-old will race his first season for Aston Martin this year alongside new teammate Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin looks on

"All season last year I was very much saying, 'watch out for Fernando' — even in the Alpine, which was not much of a contender," Schiff admitted.

"Fernando is a very, very experienced driver with a lot of skill and I think if anyone can do it, he can."

Alonso opted to leave Alpine last summer after looking to secure a multi-year contract. Following Sebastian Vettel's retirement, Aston Martin wasted no time in announcing his replacement and bringing another world champion in.

"So now that he's in this car that is looking to potentially be a contender, at least in Bahrain for second position, who knows?" Schiff continued.

F1 presenter Naomi Schiff

She also reflected on the dramatic scenes with Red Bull at Bahrain 2022.

Both drivers were forced to retire due to fuel system issues late in the race and Schiff believes if something similar happens this year, Alonso is now equipped to capitalise on it.

"I'm pretty sure that if the opportunity arises there, Fernando will be just the right person to seize it."

Schiff then confirmed her 'dark horse' pick for the season: "Let’s say Fernando for now."

Fernando Alonso's form in F1

Alonso is no stranger to being up at the sharp end of the competition.

Since his F1 debut in 2001, the Spaniard has won two Drivers' Championships with Renault and finished second overall on three occasions with Ferrari.

After leaving Ferrari, Alonso's form dipped and he finished as low as 17th in his first year with McLaren.

Fernando Alonso of Alpine F1 celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada.

The 2015 season saw him retire on seven occasions, and he picked up just 11 points in total.

In 2021, Alonso signed with Alpine for two years and finished tenth and ninth respectively during that time.

However, he has praised his new team's ambition and is confident they are destined for future titles.

Alonso also believes Aston Martin were faster than Ferrari in the Bahrain sim, which could make for a fascinating opening weekend.