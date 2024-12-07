Two of the very best fighters in boxing today, Gervonta Davis and Naoya Inoue, put up a united front to shut down a reporter's question.

Davis, better known by his nickname 'Tank,' is one of the fiercest knockout punchers in all combat sports, and on the precipice of greatness providing he can book fights against, and score wins over, the likes of Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, and Vasiliy Lomachenko in the months and years ahead. Inoue, meanwhile, is one of the best-known athletes, in any sport, in all of Japan — and makes the nation, and wider area, sit up and take notice whenever he boxes.

With 'Tank' returning to the ring for a fight on Saturday, the 1st of March, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the fighter held court with East Coast fight media throughout the week. One reporter asked Davis about disparaging comments that Inoue had supposedly made. Not only did he give a measured response, Inoue himself put a statement out on X, formerly Twitter.

Gervonta Davis & Naoye Inoue Score Tag Team Win Over Reporter

'Tank' refused to rise to apparent bait

Close

It all started at midweek at a media event in which a reporter asked Davis about supposed comments Inoue had made regarding Davis, and that he had little more to offer an elite fighter other than his vaunted power. 'Tank' appeared confused at the framing of the question, and asked with sincerity if Inoue had actually said that. Other reporters appeared to chime in to cast doubt on the original reporter's framing of the question.

"You're trying to catch me [slipping]," Davis said at first.

"There's no way he said that!"

It was not long before Inoue himself made a statement on X to clarify the situation.

"I never said anything like that."

Gervonta Davis & Naoya Inoue's pro records (as of 7/12/24) Gervonta Davis Naoya Inoue Fights 30 28 Wins 30 28 Knockouts 28 25 Losses 0 0

Davis and Inoue have been linked with one another in a fantasy fight, however, the Japanese sensation is, in reality, too light of an opponent to challenge 'Tank' as he's a dominant 122-pound puncher. Davis, on the other hand, is accustomed to life at 135 pounds, and super lightweights out for fun.

Inoue returns to the ring long before Davis fights Roach on March 1, as the super bantamweight boxes Australian athlete Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024.