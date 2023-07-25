Naoya Inoue dropped and stopped Stephen Fulton to steal his world titles in a masterclass on Japanese soil.

'The Monster' had a huge reputation at bantamweight and took his undefeated record into a huge unification clash with American star Fulton.

It was a difficult task for Inoue who refused to sit on his laurels and risked it all in a bid to solidify his dominance in a new weight class.

But there was only one fighter who came out on top in a huge encounter on Inoue's home soil...

What happened earlier in the night?

It was a packed night of action in Japan with a junior-flyweight scrap kicking off the event between Kanamu Sakama and Ryu Horikawa.

And it was Sakama who picked up a big TKO win in the eighth round after landing a huge right hand before unloading a barrage of punches which saw the referee close the show.

WBO champion Robeisy Ramirez then made a defense of his featherweight title against Satoshi Shimizu in the co-main event.

Despite Shimizu being roared on by the home crowd, Ramirez was just a cut above from the opening bell and romped to a fifth round TKO win after stepping on the gas.

He dropped his opponent with a vicious right hand which drew blood from the nose, before a huge series of shots saw the referee bring a halt to a contest yet again.

Naoya Inoue starts the brighter

The pair began at a fast pace in the opening round with Fulton surprisingly looking to take centre ring, before the Japanese star began to back up his rival.

Both fighters showed extremely fast hands again in the second, with every shot Inoue throws drawing a huge roar from the crowd who were clearly happy with what they were beginning to see.

Inoue was looking to assert his dominance and was clearly the more active fighter early on, but Fulton remained in his defensive game plan and was reluctant to commit in the opening three stanzas.

Blood began to trickle from the nose of Fulton who was struggling to get out of first gear against the Japanese star, who continued to land more consistently in the fourth and fifth.

A familiar pattern continued as we reached the midway point with Inoue landing some beautiful combinations, despite Fulton trying to open up but being met with some swift shots.

Naoya Inoue dominance leads to TKO

Fulton landed his best punch of the fight in round seven with a good right hand in a better period, but Inoue continued on the front foot and still did enough to continue his control.

It was the eighth round where the breakthrough came as a big left hook landed before a booming right hand followed up to send Fulton to the canvas. He threw some huge shots as Fulton tried his best to fight back, but the referee stopped the show.

It was absolute brilliance from the Japanese star who celebrated wildly to become a four-division world champion and stun Fulton who was completely outclassed.

Fulton was left literally unable to defend after the power once again reigned true with an outstanding combination seeing his ruthless side come out to close the show.