Highlights Naoya Inoue overcame an early knockdown to secure victory with three knockdowns of his own against Luis Nery.

An impressive right hand in the sixth round sealed the deal for Inoue, showcasing his resilience.

With 24 knockouts in his career, Inoue has solidified his status as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers today.

Naoya Inoue has earned a sixth-round knockout victory over Mexican Luis Nery, handing the super bantamweight fighter only his second professional loss in the process. However, the 31-year-old fighter from Japan had to overcome adversity as he was knocked down in the very first round. A left hook from Nery would see Inoue suffer a knockdown for the very first time in his career.

Video: Naoya Inoue Knocked Down

The super bantamweight champion recovered and bounced back effectively, scoring three knockdowns of his own. The Japanese fighter managed to put Nery down in the second, fifth, and sixth rounds respectively. Inoue showcased his incredible technical skills, with two clean left hooks earning him his first two knockdowns. It was a powerful right hand in the sixth that would then ultimately decide the bout, earning Inoue an impressive victory.

Despite his being knocked down in the first round, Naoya Inoue showcased his confidence, composure, and high fighting IQ. Following this devastating performance, the Japanese fighter further solidified the argument that he is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers today.

Video: Naoya Inoue Finishes Nery

The knockout was Inoue’s 24th of his career, extending his finishing streak to eight fights. The effective finisher has only gone to a decision three times in his professional career, which started in October 2012.

In his first professional fight at the Tokyo Dome, there were 55,000 people in attendance in Inoue’s home country. The crowd were electric as their native fighter put on a stellar and exciting performance to defend his four super bantamweight belts.

Video: Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery Highlights

More to follow.