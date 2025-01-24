Showboating in the world of sport does not usually end well, and this latest example involving pound-for-pound boxing superstar Naoya Inoue is testament to that. Not only is it not a good idea, but in the world of combat sports it can end in pretty disastrous circumstances, with South Korean fighter Ye Joon Kim learning that the hard way.

On Friday morning in Tokyo, Kim faced off against IBF, WBC and WBO super-bantamweight world champion Inoue in a bout that many thought would be a walk in the park for the Japanese phenom.

Kim was a late replacement for the fight after Inoue's previously planned opponent pulled out. Inoue is a formidable fighter and a legend in Japan. He also boasts a pretty impressive record of being one of only three male boxers in history to become the undisputed champion in two weight classes.

Naoya Inoue's professional record (as of 24/01/25) 27 fights 29 wins 0 losses By knockout 26 0 By decision 3 0

On paper, this fight was over before it even started, but it was the manner of how it ended which has attracted so much attention and ridicule towards Kim. The challenger started off the fight quite sensibly, being on the defensive for the majority of the first three rounds. In hindsight, it was likely simply his aim to survive for as long as he could against the fearsome champion.

Inoue Took Kim Out in Devastating Fashion

'The Monster' quickly obliged when his opponent asked him to increase the tempo

Inoue proved why he is considered a world great as he slowly but surely ramped up the pressure whilst never looking like he had to get out of first gear. It was the start of the fourth round when things would change. Kim began to gesture towards his opponent, almost asking to be hit and dropping his hands down, in a quite disrespectful attempt at showboating. Inoue obliged and proceeded to hit Kim with several stiff shots before a devastating left-right combo had Kim on the canvas.

The referee would start the count, with Kim startled and stuck on the mat, and the fight would end there in embarrassing fashion. Kim then went to his corner and looked upset understandably, with this easily being the biggest fight of his career. In terms of Inoue, he now moves to a flawless 29-0 record and was humble in victory as always. He praised his opponent for coming in late to make the event happen, and confirmed he would be going overseas to fight in the USA at some point during 2025.