Federico Valverde has strengthened Real Madrid's position in Group C of the Champions League as the Uruguayan scored a thunderbolt in a 3-2 victory over Napoli on Tuesday night. The trip to Naples represented the toughest group fixture on paper for the Spanish giants, with Union Berlin and Braga making up the rest of Group C.

Napoli were one of the surprise packages in the competition last season as the Serie A champions reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out by fellow Italian side, AC Milan. This left fans thinking the home side had a big chance of getting a result against Los Blancos.

It was not to be, however, as Real Madrid went on to win a tightly contested match to move three points clear of their opponents at the top of their group.

Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid - How it happened

Leo Skiri Østigård put his side in front to solidify those beliefs further just shy of the 20-minute mark. The former Brighton defender scored from the rebound after Victor Osimhen had hit the crossbar following Kepa Arrizabalaga's inability to deal with a cross.

The lead didn't last long as Vinicius Junior netted from a tight angle after a good pass from Jude Bellingham just moments later, before the latter scored a wonderful solo goal to turn the tables completely. Bellingham was allowed the freedom of Naples as he was able to glide past opposing players as though they weren't even there before finishing confidently.

Polish midfielder - Piotr ZIelinski - scored a penalty to level the game up after a Nacho Fernandez handball in the 18 yard box. With the goal coming early in the second-half, the game was set up beautifully for someone to make themselves a hero on the night. Step up, Valverde.

Federico Valverde scores stunning goal to seal Real Madrid win

The game was hanging in the balance with both teams creating chances to win the game, but it took something special to win the game as Valverde scored an outrageous volley from outside the penalty area to secure a 3-2 win for his team. An out-swinging corner was headed clear by the Napoli defence, but the danger didn't end there.

Valverde needed only one touch to set himself as the ball fell to the 25-year-old's feet, before he unleashed a rocket of a strike towards goal. It has been put down as an Alex Meret own goal as the ball did hit the Napoli goalkeeper on the way into the net, but it does feel harsh for Valverde to not be credited with the goal.

What next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have won both of their Champions League games so far, after a late Bellingham winner in the 1-0 win over Union Berlin at the Bernabeu in the opening fixture. Back-to-back games against Braga - who also beat Union Berlin during Matchday 2 - loom on the horizon for Los Blancos in terms of European competition.

Osasuna travel to Madrid in La Liga this weekend before an international break gives the side two weeks without any matches. Upon their return from international duty, the club will face an away game against Sevilla in the league as they look to keep pace with Barcelona.

