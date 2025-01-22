Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho could find his way to Serie A side Napoli in the coming weeks, according to reports - with an Italian publication stating that the Gli Azzurri chiefs held talks with United's top brass on Tuesday in a concerted effort to finalise a deal for the young winger.

Garnacho shot to prominence for United under Erik ten Hag in the 2022/23 season, registering 11 goal contributions in just 14 starts for both the first-team and the club's youth setup - and that continued into last season with 11 contributions in the Premier League, a goal in the Champions League and the opener in the FA Cup final. But some disappointing outings this campaign, alongside United's desolate financial position, have meant that Garnacho could be on his way out of the club - and Napoli chiefs are willing to fly to the UK to complete a move.

The report from Area Napoli states that the Italian giants are getting closer and closer to signing Garnacho, and negotiations with United are proceeding quicky - with Tuesday being a turning point that brought the parties 'closer together'.

Sporting director Giovanni Manna has been carrying out a job with 'great patience', holding a meeting over lunch at a restaurant in Milan with United transfer negotiator Matt Hargreaves. The possibility of increasing their bid and getting close to United's demands via add-ons was discussed, which could reach €55million (£46.5million).

United boss Ruben Amorim wants his men to close a deal for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, and that could see them look to sell Garnacho in a bid to escape the claws of Financial Fair Play regulations, as the Portguese tacticians continues to stamp his authority on how the team are set up.

Manna has been patient throughout negotiations, according to the reports, and he could even be ready to fly to Manchester to thrash out a deal for the 'incredible' star if necessary. Meanwhile, Garnacho has also agreed a deal with Napoli on a five-and-a-half-year deal until June 2030, and so the next few days will be 'decisive' in terms of a potential move for the Argentine.