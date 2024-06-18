Highlights Napoli are interested in signing Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

No formal approach yet as Napoli are focused on Victor Osimhen's situation.

Leeds may be forced to sell star players after missing out on promotion back to the Premier League.

Napoli have internally discussed Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto as they eye a summer move for the talented winger, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

After missing out on promotion, Leeds may be forced into selling their main players this summer, including the 20-year-old Italy international.

According to Jacobs, Napoli are being kept informed of Gnonto’s situation as they look to offload star striker Victor Osimhen and raise transfer funds for new signings.

Related Naming 4 Signings Leeds Could Make Amid £190million Problem Leeds will be aiming to bounce back after missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds were reluctant to sell Gnonto less than 12 months ago – he then refused to play for the Whites at the start of the season, missing two Championship matchdays.

After losing the playoff final, Leeds may be left with no other choice but to finally sell their star wingers, including Crysencio Summerville, who is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Napoli 'Discuss' Gnonto Deal

The Italian giants are yet to approach Leeds United

Talking to GMS, Jacobs said Napoli are among multiple clubs who are interested in Gnonto but are yet to make a formal approach to Leeds:

"Napoli could be one to watch as well. They've discussed him internally, the new sporting director, Giovanni Manna, and new manager Antonio Conte are being kept informed on his situation. "There's been no approach to Leeds. It's not clear what Napoli will do, because a lot of their business may be funded by the expected Victor Osimhen departure, but until that becomes concrete and an offer is on the table, Napoli obviously have to work to a different budget. "And then if, as expected, Osimhen departs later in the window, they'll have a bit more budget. "So if there's no Gnonto movement, and we kind of get into July or August, then keep an eye on Napoli."

Gnonto, who was described as 'special' by his former boss Michael Skubala, joined Leeds in 2022 after impressing for FC Zurich in Switzerland and became a key player for Daniel Farke’s side.

Last summer, the Inter Milan academy graduate was nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy award after his debut Premier League season, as he registered six goal contributions in 24 appearances.

Wilfried Gnonto's 2023-24 Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 39 8 3 FA Cup 4 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Total 44 9 3

Leeds Target Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist

United targeting youngster for a season-long loan

Leeds are targeting Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist as he is tipped to join a Championship side on loan for next season, Ben Jacobs has revealed to GMS.

The versatile defender, who made his senior Chelsea debut in January, is also targeted by Preston and Blackburn after his promising start at Stamford Bridge.

Related Everything you need to know about Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist Born into a family of Chelsea fans, Alfie Gilchrist is intent on becoming a Blues legend and following in the footsteps of his role model, John Terry.

The 20-year-old featured 17 times for Mauricio Pochettino’s side last season, scoring his debut goal in a 6-0 win against Everton.

According to Jacobs, Leeds and Blackburn have 'registered formative interest' in Gilchrist, who looks to depart for first-team football in the next few months.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-06-24.