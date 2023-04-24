Napoli are closing in on their first Serie A triumph since 1990 following an epic 1-0 victory away at Juventus.

In fact, Luciano Spalletti's side can mathematically seal the deal this weekend and bring an end to over 30 years of hurt.

If Napoli defeat Salernitana at home on Saturday and Lazio drop points against Inter Milan the following day, the Neapolitans will be crowned champions of Italy.

Should Lazio win, Spalletti and his men can secure the title on May 2nd when they travel to Udinese.

Napoli's last-gasp win in Turin

Napoli secured the win at Juventus courtesy of a 93rd minute winner from substitute Giacomo Raspadori.

The goal came just a short time after Angel Di Maria had one controversially ruled out by VAR due to a foul by Arkadiusz Milik on Stanislav Lobotka in the build-up.

Unsurprisingly, the scenes in the Napoli dressing room after the game were that of pure joy. Not only had they secured a precious victory against a fierce rival, they had done so in the most dramatic fashion.

But the footage above pales in comparison to that captured by Napoli players from the team bus at 3am.

As the players headed back to Naples, they were followed by hordes of fans on motorbikes.

Healthy and safety protocols were certainly not on show, with many of the supporters on their phone while riding the vehicles.

However, the video clips recorded by Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Juan Jesus are still amazing to watch.

Video: Napoli fans followed the team bus at 3am after Juventus win

Absolute scenes!

Just imagine what it's going to be like in Naples and inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium when the Serie A title win is officially confirmed.

Club captain Giovani Di Lorenzo spoke about the aforementioned dressing room celebrations in Turin during a post-match interview with DAZN.

“We celebrated in the locker room, because winning here is never easy and it takes us a step closer to our dream,” he said, per Football Italia.

Di Lorenzo also spoke about Napoli's recent Champions League exit against AC Milan.

“That was a game where we wanted to go through in an important competition, we played on level terms and it was disappointing to go out like that," the Italy international added.

"We went out with our heads held high after two strong performances against a good team. We then dived straight into preparing for this match, because that is what the great teams do, and we proved ourselves tonight.”