Newcastle are looking at Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after an impressive season in Italy.

Newcastle United are one of the clubs 'looking at' Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his 'incredible rise', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive first season in one of Europe's top leagues, playing a pivotal role in Napoli's sensational Serie A dominance and their Champions League efforts.

Newcastle transfer news - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Fabrizio Romano revealed last year to CaughtOffside that multiple top European clubs were taking a look at Kvaratskhelia after his impressive start to life at Napoli.

Romano also confirmed in the report that Napoli had no plans to sell the Georgian international, meaning it could be difficult to prise him away from the Italian side.

Kvaratskhelia's agent recently suggested that the Napoli winger could be worth as much as €86m (to any interested club, as per Evening Standard.

The 22-year-old has been likened to Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, and Kvaratskhelia's father has spoke to Calcio Napoli 24 about the comparisons. He said: "It’s a wonderful comparison, because Salah is a great footballer who has done extraordinary things with Liverpool and Egypt, but we like Khvicha more.

"Many say that he’s the strongest, for me he is because I’m the father, but hearing it from others fills me with pride.”

Kvaratskhelia is only earning around €30,000 a week, according to Capology.

What has Jacobs said about Kvaratskhelia?

Jacobs has claimed that there's 'no guarantee' that Kvaratskhelia will leave Napoli this summer, but plenty of clubs are keeping an eye on him.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "There's absolutely no guarantee that Victor Osimhen or Kvaratskhelia will end up leaving in the summer, but there will be demand, and Newcastle and Manchester City are two of the clubs in particular, along with others like Real Madrid and PSG, that are looking at Kvaratskhelia.

"It's obvious why because ultimately, he's had a standout season, scoring goals and getting assists for fun. He's scored 10 goals in Serie A in only 20 matches, and it's an incredible rise really."

Could Kvaratskhelia be a priority for Newcastle in the summer?

Even if you have a squad filled with talented players in all positions, a signing like Kvaratskhelia would be beneficial to any club.

The 22-year-old is in the top 2% of players in his position in the top five leagues for assists, goal-creating actions, tackles in the attacking third, carries into the penalty area, and take-ons attempted per 90 minutes over the last year, as per FBRef.

He's one of those players that gets fans off their seats due to his positivity and directness when the ball is at his feet - indeed, for goals and assists combined in Europe's top five leagues this season, Kvaratskhelia is in the top ten.

Considering this player is just 22 years old, he's already performing at an elite-level and has plenty more to come.

The Napoli forward would be a phenomenal signing for The Magpies if they manage to fend off competition for his signature.