Napoli’s title celebrations turned from ecstasy to agony for some following reports that one person had been killed.

According to GOAL, more people have been injured following a historic night for the Azzurri.

Luciano Spalletti's side drew 1-1 with Udinese on Thursday night, securing the point that allowed them to finally get their hands on the Serie A trophy.

They have been the dominant team in the league this campaign, and the title has truthfully been wrapped up for months, with fans just waiting for confirmation.

And when it arrived, boy did everything kick off.

Fans stormed the pitch following the final whistle, with 12,058 days without a Scudetto finally coming to an end.

They were all eager to celebrate with the team that had guided them back to the peak of Italy’s top-flight, with players being paraded around the ground.

Spalletti was in tears after the game and spoke about the pride he felt having brought a title back to the city of Naples, over 30 years since a team involving Diego Maradona last managed to.

“Seeing the Partenopei smiling and joyful is the greatest emotion for me,” he told DAZN, as per Football Italia.

“They are the ones who pass on their happiness. The problem was reaching this point, as when you have the feelings of an entire city weighing on your back.

“There are people here who will be able to get through difficult moments in their lives because they remember this moment. These people deserve all the joy.”

But if the scenes inside Udinese's stadium were incredible, what was happening back home was even more breathtaking.

Hundreds of fireworks were let off, with footage capturing the jubilation of a city that was about to celebrate long into the night.

The title had been confirmed after weeks of waiting, and that building pressure gave way to a party.

One killed and more injured

But tragically, one person’s death has since been confirmed in the aftermath of Napoli’s famous win.

According to GOAL’s report, the 26-year-old fan was fatally wounded by gunshots during the celebrations as thousands took to the streets.

They had been out in the Piazza Volturno area in Naples and were transported to Cardarelli Hospital for emergency treatment, but they passed away shortly after.

While only one death has been confirmed, 203 more people were reportedly injured and were booked into medical facilities.

Four of these were also hit by bullets.

Other injuries were reportedly hand injuries from firecrackers, dislocated shoulders, broken noses, fractured wrists and limbs, head trauma, lacerations from falls, and asthma attacks due to smoke inhalation.

One 20-year-old woman was checked into hospital with a life-threatening head injury, suffered when she was hit by a car as she celebrated with friends.

Given how long it has been since Naples was last able to celebrate a title win, these parties are likely to go on for a little while longer.

Hopefully, there are no more casualties to follow.