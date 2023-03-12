Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt face off in the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie with the Germans having it all to do to progress.

The runaway Serie A leaders stormed Frankfurt three weeks ago, coming away with a 2-0 win against last season’s Europa League champions, which leaves them in a commanding position in the tie.

They have arguably been the story of the season so far, with Luciano Spalletti’s side set to capture just the third league title in club history and the pair of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia quickly becoming two of the most sought-after players in world football. Frankfurt will need a near-miracle to stop the Neapolitan train rolling into the quarter finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the game as Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt fight for a spot in the last eight.

When do Napoli play Eintracht Frankfurt?

The match takes place on Wednesday 15th March with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK Time).

Where will Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt be played?

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 17: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on February 17, 2023 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The second leg will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, with Napoli being the first seed in the tie.

The stadium was renamed after their greatest ever player just 10 days after his passing in November 2020.

Where can you watch Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

The match is live for UK viewers on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 19:30 (GMT).

For those viewing on Sky, the channel is 414 and for those on Virgin, the channel is 528.

How can you live stream Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

With the match on BT Sport, it will also be available to view on both the BT Sport Player and Sky Go on mobile/computer/tablet.

Of course, you will need a BT subscription for this.

What happened in the first leg?

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 21: Giovanni Di Lorenzo of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the team's second goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SSC Napoli at Deutsche Bank Park on February 21, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Napoli ran out 2-0 winners from the first leg, which was played in Frankfurt’s home stadium, the Waldstadion (known as Deutsche Bank Park for sponsorship reasons). Their goals came from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Matters were made even worse for the Germans with the sending off of their own star man Randal Kolo Muani (he of the last-gasp World Cup final miss) prior to Napoli’s second. It makes an already hard task in Naples seem nigh on impossible.

This game was also the first between the clubs.

Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 18: Players of Frankfurt celebrate with trophy after the UEFA Europa League final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 18, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Neither side have won the European Cup/Champions League, but Eintracht have come a lot closer, making the final in 1959-60, where they lost 7-3 to Real Madrid in a stunning final at Hampden Park.

This season is their first in Europe’s top competition since amazingly. It came as a result of their triumph on penalties against Rangers in the Europa League final, which gave the club their second title, following a UEFA Cup victory in 1980.

Napoli have also won the UEFA Cup, with it coming in their golden Diego Maradona era of the late 1980s and early 1990s. They defeated Stuttgart in the 1989 final to land their only European trophy.

When it comes to the European Cup/Champions League, the Naples outfit have had little success both with and without Maradona. They have been a consistent fixture in the competition in recent seasons, but progression here would mean a first ever quarter final for the club.

Form guide – last five games in all competitions

Napoli W-L-W-W-W: A 1-0 loss at home to Lazio and old gaffer Maurizio Sarri was just their second of the campaign, and came in an otherwise flawless run of form. Three league games and the first leg all ended in 2–0 wins, showing they can do it at both ends.

Eintracht Frankfurt D-D-L-L-W: Frankfurt are stuttering big time with a win against Werder Bremen prior to the first leg their only win in their last five. It means Champions League football next season is highly unlikely.

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Luciano Spaletti is certain to be without Giacomo Raspadori, while winger Hirving Lozano is touch and go. Bar that, Napoli have a clean bill of health for the second leg via Transfermarkt.

As noted, Randal Kolo Muani is suspended for the trip to Naples, while Junior Dina Ebimbe and Jesper Lindström are out injured, via Transfermarkt.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli Predicted Starting XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Max, Rode, Kamada, Buta; Gotze, Lenz, Borre

Match prediction

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 17: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on February 17, 2023 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Napoli 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: With no fans and their best player missing, Frankfurt will struggle massively. Expect Napoli to fly into the quarter-finals, where absolutely no one will want to draw them.