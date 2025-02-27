SSC Napoli and Inter Milan go head-to-head in Serie A on Saturday evening (Central European time) in what feels like a title decider. Inter are top of the table on 57 points, with Napoli just one place and one point behind them, on 56 points.

There are still 11 more rounds of matches after this weekend’s fixtures have taken place, so it is too early to say that this game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will arithmetically decide the outcome of what is proving an absorbing title race in the Italian top flight.

And there is a third team that rightly believe they can have a say in the destination of the title: in third place, Atalanta are just three points behind leaders Inter, and will hope to make up ground this weekend while watching the top two take points off each other.

But this will still be a thrilling contest and the winners of it – if there is a winner – may feel as though they have stolen a potentially decisive march over their opponents.

Serie A Title Contenders Decimal Odds Fractional Odds Inter 1.75 3/4 Napoli 3.0 2/1 Atalanta 9.0 8/1 Juventus 41.0 40/1

As our table above shows, Inter are clear favourites to win the Serie A title. They are odds-on to do so — the best price available on the Nerazzurri as they head into this game is 1.75 (3/4) — while Napoli are available at much bigger odds of 3.0 (2/1), even though they are just one point off the top.

Napoli have exceeded expectations under manager Antonio Conte, setting the pace at the top of the standings for more weeks than was expected. But they are currently experiencing their first period of poor form of 2024-25, and that is a concern.

The hosts are without a win in their last four Serie A outings (W0-D3-L1). Inter’s form is slightly better, which is why they have moved above Napoli to regain top spot. They have picked up six points from their last four matches (W2-D0-L2), although two defeats from four outings is hardly title-winning form.

It should also be noted that Inter have not always excelled in head-to-head contests against Italy’s other top sides this season: they are W1-D2-L1 in vs other sides currently in the top four, and also failed to win either of their Serie A head-to-heads vs city rivals Milan this season.

Best bet

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Napoli 3.3 23/10 +230 The Draw 3.2 11/5 +220 Inter 2.45 29/20 +145

There are arguably more reasons to oppose these two sides than to support them. Yes, both have done well generally speaking – they are the division’s top two, after all – but there are legitimate concerns about both.

Napoli’s current four-game winless streak is enough to put us off backing the hosts. Our table above shows that the home side are the 3.3 (23/10) underdogs to collect all three points, but the bigger odds on the hosts is not enough to persuade us to back them.

Meanwhile, Inter’s relatively unimpressive figures against other top sides this season make the 2.45 (29/20) on a win for Simone Inzaghi’s visitors too short to hold any appeal.

If you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, our suggestion would be the draw. There is little to choose between the two sides, and it is also worth noting that the first meeting between the sides in Serie A this season ended in a draw, back in November.

Top selection - the Draw (3.2)

Napoli the Corner Kings

One of the stand-out statistical trends for Napoli this season is their ability to consistently win corners in their home games.

The hosts have won at least four corners in all but one of their 12 home games, and frequently win far more corners than that over 90 minutes in front of their own fans.

Against Venezia on December 29, for example, they won 16 corners. Against Lecce on October 26, they won 14 corners. They have obtained an average of 7.4 corners per match at home this season.

Will the corners count drop here? We see no reason why it should. Yes, Inter will be the toughest opposition they have faced in 2024-25. But we expect Napoli to play in a typically positive fashion, and to take the game to the visitors when they can.

Best bet

Napoli Total Corners Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Over 2.5 1.23 (2/9) Over 3.5 1.5 (1/2) Over 4.5 1.98 (49/50) Over 5.5 2.75 (7/4) Over 6.5 4.0 (3/1)

As our odds table shows, Napoli are 1.5 (1/2) to win Over 3.5 Corners, and 1.98 (49/50) to win Over 4.5 Corners.

They have won Over 3.5 Corners in 11 of their 12 home matches this season, and Over 4.5 Corners in nine of their 12 home matches. We prefer to take the bigger odds on Over 4.5 Corners, an outcome that has occurred in 75 percent of their home games.

Top selection – Napoli Over 4.5 Corners (1.98)

Avoid the Goals Markets

We believe this will be a cagey affair, with both sides perhaps more concerned about avoiding defeat than doing what is necessary to win the game. That would lead towards an Under 2.5 Goals selection, but the stats do not support our view.

Thirteen of Napoli’s 26 Serie A games and 16 of Inter’s 26 Serie A games have had three or more goals. In other words, 56 percent of these two sides' combined games have featured three goals or more.

Also, five of Napoli’s 12 home games and eight of Inter’s 13 away games - i.e. 52 percent of the relevant home and away matches - have had three or more goals as well.

Best bet

For us, Under 2.5 Goals is a tempting selection at 1.73 (8/11). Yet the 2.2 (6/5) on Over 2.5 Goals is actually better value based purely on prior scorelines in 2024-25.

Given the conflict between the season-long stats and our feeling about how this game will unfold, this is a market to leave alone.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 27/02/2025