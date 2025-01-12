Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly Napoli's top target to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello of sportitalia.com

Garnacho's future is uncertain amid a frustrating season with the Red Devils. The Argentine youngster was one of the club's undisputed starters last year, but his star has faded this term, especially since Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

In December, the 20-year-old was dropped alongside Marcus Rashford for the Manchester derby win over Manchester City. Amorim claimed the United Academy graduate was 'upset' with him but was glad as he wanted to see this sort of desire from the starlet.

Garnacho has started 10 of 19 Premier League games this season, registering three goals and one assist. He's recently been named as one of the several players the club are willing to cash in on if a suitable offer arrives in the January transfer window.

Napoli Eye Garnacho As Kvaratskhelia's Successor

Manchester United's Resolve Could Be Tested

Napoli may need to move for a new winger this window as speculation grows over Kvaratskhelia's future at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Antonio Conte confirmed that the Georgian told the Serie A giants that he wanted to leave the club amid links to Paris Saint-Germain.

​​​​​​Kvaratskhelia is valued at 90 million (£75.5 million), and negotiations between Napoli and PSG have taken place. It's said that the two European giants remain apart over a fee for one of world football's most highly-regarded wingers.

Garnacho is reportedly Napoli's choice to succeed Kvaratskhelia in Naples, and he has a price tag of €50 million (£42 million). If he were to make the move, he'd be reunited with former teammate Scott McTominay, who is thriving in Italy under Conte.

The eight-cap Argentina international, who finished third in July's Golden Boy ranking, has been with United since late 2020 when he joined the club from Atletico Madrid's youth system. He quickly rose through the youth ranks before a blistering start to his senior career at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 19 (10) Goals 3 Expected Goals (xG) 4.24 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.8 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (27%) Ground Duels Won 2.4 (40%)

Garnacho was a standout performer last season, netting the opener in a 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final. He was considered untouchable under Ten Hag and has three years left on his contract.

Rashford is in a similar situation, and the English forward has also been linked with Napoli. There's talk of United using their 13th all-time top scorer in a potential swap deal for Kvaratskhelia.

