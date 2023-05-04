Napoli have been crowned Italian champions for the first time since 1990 after drawing 1-1 with Udinese and the full-time scenes were a sight to behold.

Luciano Spalletti's side have been the dominant force in the Serie A this season but were denied the league title last weekend after being held to a draw by Salernitana.

But after 12,058 days, Napoli are finally champions again and the scenes at full-time were truly breathtaking.

Indeed, despite being away at Udinese, thousands of Napoli fans stormed the pitch as the final whistle sounded.

Players were then paraded around the pitch as the magnitude of Napoli's achievement began to set in.

Check out the scenes below:

VIDEO: The scenes after Napoli crowned champions

Osimhen steals the limelight

At one stage it appeared as though it might not be Napoli's night again, after Sandi Lovric opened the scoring.

Yet, despite going a goal down, it was Victor Osimhen who scored the all-important equaliser.

The Nigerian striker notched his 46th goal in the Serie A – bringing him level with African legend George Weah.

Osimhen also broke Samuel Eto's record to become the African player with the most Serie A goals scored in a single season.

Check out his goal below:

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen scores equaliser for Napoli

Crazy celebrations in Naples

As you can expect, the scenes in Naples were even better than they were in Udine.

Footage of the celebrations shows thousands of fans partying in the streets, with flares going off left, right and centre.

VIDEO: The scenes in Naples after Napoli win Serie A

And the atmosphere at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium was even better as a sold-out crowd watched on inside.

A clip has now gone of the moment Osimhen equalised with the 55,000 fans in attendance sent into raptures.

It's a day many of these supporters have never experienced before and one they certainly won't ever forget.

VIDEO: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium crowd celebrate Osimhen's equaliser