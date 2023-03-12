Napoli maintained a healthy lead at the top of Serie A this weekend after brushing aside Atalanta two goals to nil. Khvicha Kvaratskheila and Amir Rrahmani found the back of the net in the second period to ensure the hosts walked away with all three points.

They’ve really taken Serie A by storm with their attacking style of football and their kick-off routine at the start of yesterday’s clash truly is something to behold, talk about starting on the front foot.

The message to the players was clearly get on the front foot and go all-out attack from the get go, there was no holding back from the league leaders, although it did take until the second period for them to finally break the deadlock.

Napoli’s attacking kick-off routine

It’s safe to say they’ll have worked on that on the training pitch. Although it didn’t bring the result they wanted this time with an early goal, it clearly signals their intent from the first second. It’s not something you see every day a kick-off routine like this.

It didn’t pay off this time, but the all-round attacking play from Luciano Spalletti’s side was exceptional, despite only scoring twice. Kvaratskheila was in fine form once again, fresh off the back of his Player of the Month award, scoring a superb technical goal.

Living up to his Kvardona nickname, he weaved in and out in the box after receiving the ball, leaving Atalanta players on the floor and answerless to his ability. He then rifled the ball into the back of the net, showing both his intricate skills and ferocious striking.

Video: Napoli’s kick-off routine is sensational

Hopefully Napoli don’t give up on this routine and try it again because if it comes off and they manage to find the back of the net, it will surely make incredible viewing and will be a great sight to see, but the importance of this kick-off is still there.

From a psychological point of view, your opponents know how ruthless you are going to be and puts them on the back foot instantly, I mean every player pretty much is on the halfway line ready to bomb forward as soon as the referee blows his whistle.

Napoli are looking pretty unsurpassable at the league summit and there’s no denying they’ll be worthy champions should they see it home from here.