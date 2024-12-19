Nashville SC and Los Angeles Galaxy have swung a huge trade one week into the MLS offseason.

Nashville is acquiring midfielder Gaston Brugman in exchange for midfielder Sean Davis. Nashville can receive up to $100,000 in conditional GAM for 2026, and will retain a percentage of Davis' salary budget charge.

Brugman, 32, joined the Galaxy in 2022 after spending the majority of his career in Italy and Spain. The Uruguayan international has tallied six goals and 10 assists in 72 appearances for LA across all competitions. He appeared in all five of the Galaxy's playoff games in 2024, and earned the 2024 Audi MLS Cup MVP after his side triumphed in the championship game.

Davis, 31, joined Nashville as a free agent in 2022 after spending the first seven seasons of his career with NY Red Bulls . The New Jersey native made 106 appearances in all competitions for Nashville, scoring once and tallying five assists.