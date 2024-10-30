Nashville SC have signed rising center back Chris Applewhite to a homegrown contract, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Applewhite, 17, was named an MLS Next Pro All-Star this year for his performances with Nashville's second team, Huntsville City. Applewhite was named Nashville's academy player of the year as well.

This season the defender, who turned 17 in August, made 20 appearances for Huntsville, including 18 starts.

Congratulations to Chris Applewhite on being awarded NSC Academy Player of the Year at last night’s @NashvilleSC Player Awards 👏 pic.twitter.com/J4o7EbJyVm — Nashville SC Academy (@NSCAcademy) September 17, 2024

Nashville signed their first academy product to a homegrown contract last summer, after opting to kick off their inaugural academy season in 2021 with a U-15 team as their oldest age group rather than immediately build out a U-16 or U-17 side. They wanted players to be in the system from the beginning.

The club aims to increase their youth development pipeline under new head coach BJ Callaghan as well.

Nashville finished below the playoff line in 2024 for the first time in the club's MLS history and are reloading the roster for 2025, behind stars Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman and Sam Surrdige.