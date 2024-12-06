Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has welcomed the inaugural Club World Cup which takes place in the United States between June 15 and July 13 next year.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have been drawn in a tough group alongside Atletico Madrid, Copa Libertadores winners Botofogo and Seattle Sounders. Their Group B games are expected to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle, with the full tournament schedule due to be released within 48 hours.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of the European Club Association (ECA), has welcomed the Club World Cup and told GIVEMESPORT he isn't concerned about player workload.

"It is very positive," said Al-Khelaifi. "We are very supportive of this tournament. It's a joint venture with FIFA [and the ECA]. We are excited to start the journey. The draw has created some amazing matches that I think the clubs want, and we have the opportunity to play high-level, competitive games in the United States. That's amazing for football, since we have only been able to play friendlies before.

"Our coach [Luis Enrique] talked about workload recently, and he's not worried. So if he said this, then it's not [a problem]. Every season there is the risk of injuries and managers need to look at the rotation of players. In France, we only have 18 teams and one cup. It's important not to put too much workload on players. But this competition helps the clubs not just generate commercial revenue, but from a sports sense, they have the chance to win a trophy."

Club World Cup Entrants Poised for Windfall

Winners of competition could earn in region of £120m

It is not yet clear how much clubs will earn by qualifying for the Club World Cup. The expectation is a fixed fee will be paid to all entrants, potentially in the region of £40m, with a further prize pool based on merit. GIVEMESPORT understands the Club World Cup champion could earn around £120m. FIFA are yet to inform the clubs of the bounty on offer, which may not be finalised until further sponsors come on board.

Ahead of the Club World Cup draw, DAZN was announced as the tournament's global broadcast partner, with all 63 games free-to-air. GIVEMESPORT understands the deal is worth €1bn, although it's unclear if DAZN have paid this amount, or if the total valuation includes FIFA+, which will also house match content. DAZN are now expected to sub-license rights to linear TV partners in various territories.

"We signed an amazing deal with DAZN: €1bn for one tournament," said Al-Khelaifi. "That's fantastic for the clubs and for the competition. Clubs always visited America for friendlies and now there are official matches, and they can use that to expand their brand in the United States."

Al-Khelaifi Denies Rumours of Potential Sale

PSG not on market despite reports in France

PSG is already an established brand in America, and with Dallas-based private equity firm Arctos Partners now owning 12.5% of the club, there is an even stronger desire to build further ties. PSG's parent company, Qatar Sports Investment, remains fully invested in the project, with Al-Khelaifi quick to deny a report in French newspaper L'Equipe suggesting the Emir of Qatar wants to sell the club.

"It's not true," said Al-Khelaifi. "It's rumour, and I can confirm to you that it's not true."

“This is completely false," added a QSI spokesperson to GIVEMESPORT. "The same newspaper writes the same complete rubbish week and week again. The shareholders have just spent €350m on Poissy [PSG's training ground], with further major expansions at Campus just announced, and are looking to invest hundreds of millions on a new stadium, while increasing our investments across football, sports and entertainment, but apparently we are looking to sell.”

PSG are currently top of Ligue 1 and undefeated as they seek a 13th Ligue 1 title. However, Luis Enrique's side still have work to do in the new Champions League. With five of the eight matchdays complete, they are outside the qualification spots having won just one game.

The table is tight, but PSG now have to face Salzburg, Manchester City and Stuttgart. Even if they win all three of these games, they'll still likely finish outside the top eight, meaning at best they can expect a play-off to reach the last 16.

Al-Khelaifi has overseen a squad overall over the past 12 months, culminating in the arrival of highly-rated midfielder Joao Neves from Benfica and the high-profile departure of Kylian Mbappe, who left on a free transfer for Real Madrid.

Gone are the days of 'bling-bling' recruitment. PSG's philosophy now is to buy young, and where possible French, with Desire Doue an example of a star who ticks both boxes. As a result, it may take time for PSG's squad to reach their full potential and ultimately try and win a Champions League for the very first time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Desire Doue has been limited to 400 minutes of Ligue 1 action this season

Salah Not in Talks Over Parc des Princes Move

Egyptian has entered final months of Liverpool contract

Inevitably, the club will still be linked with more established stars, including Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian remains in what Liverpool sources term positive contract extension talks, but if nothing is agreed before the year ends, Salah can sign a pre-contract with a new club.

Saudi champions Al-Hilal have been repeatedly linked with making a move, but fresh reports suggested PSG have also made contact. Al-Khelaifi does enjoy a long-standing friendship with Salah, but insists he's made no approach to try and bring him to the Parc des Princes.

“I love Mo Salah," he said. "He’s from our [MENA] part of the world. I’m very proud of what he’s done in the Premier League and at Liverpool. I have big respect for him and for Liverpool. He has a contract with Liverpool, and so we never talked to him.”

Even with experienced sporting director Luis Campos attached to the club, Al-Khelaifi still plays a hands-on role in many of PSG's transfers. He was key to the deal that brought Doue to PSG from Rennes and also involved in negotiating Manuel Ugarte's switch to Manchester United for a package worth £50m.

And although Al-Khelaifi's priority for the Club World Cup will be for PSG to win the trophy, the tournament will be glad to have his backing via the ECA as well. That's proven vital in getting Gianni Infantino's dream off the ground.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/12/2024