Nassourdine Imavov pulled off the most significant win of his entire career on Saturday, the 1st of February, as he obliterated the former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the second round, after surrendering the opener to Adesanya.

It all went down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Imavov's latest win meaning he can now stake an extraordinary claim as the next fighter in line to challenge for the championship in the 185-pound division. Dricus du Plessis, the incumbent king, defends his strap on the 8th of February when he travels to to the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, for a headline fight against Sean Strickland — a rematch from their UFC 297 headliner in which du Plessis edged Strickland by split decision.

Nassourdine Imavov Eviscerates Israel Adesanya

Imavov finished Adesanya early in the second round