Leeds United are pushing to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, and journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire club will be hoping to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but new additions will be necessary.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

After suffering relegation to the Championship, a host of Leeds players quickly sought moves away from Elland Road.

Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Tyler Roberts, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca are among the players to have departed, with Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon arriving through the door.

Another player who could be on his way out the door is Wilfried Gnonto, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that the young forward wants to move to Everton.

Personal terms have already been agreed, and it's now up to the two clubs to negotiate a transfer fee.

Leeds can't afford to lose too many this summer if they want to put up a real fight to gain promotion back to England's top flight.

One player who could sign on the dotted line at Elland Road is Liverpool defender Phillips, with The Athletic confirming that the Championship side are interested in the 26-year-old.

The report adds that Daniel Farke is continuing to look for defensive reinforcements, despite completing the signing of Rodon this week.

What has Galetti said about Leeds and Phillips?

Galetti has suggested that a deal for Phillips is now at an advanced stage for Liverpool, with the defender set to cost £10m.

The journalist adds that there are some important details which must be solved before a move will be complete.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "After the farewell of Maximilian Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach, Leeds targeted Phillips as a reinforcement as a new centre-back for the season.

"The talks between Leeds and Liverpool are progressing at a good pace and are now into the final stage. They just need to discuss some important details of the proposal on the table, set at around £10m, add-ons included.

"For Liverpool, he's not considered a key player to have in the squad this season, so they are absolutely open to letting him go and there is confidence to close the deal shortly."

What's next for Leeds United?

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Grady Diangana to leave West Bromwich Albion before the transfer window closes, with Leeds one of the clubs interested.

If Gnonto was to leave Elland Road, then Diangana could be eyed as his replacement.

In a separate story, Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Farke has a 'genuine interest' in Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams.

The versatile defender could provide cover on either side for Leeds, and could be a smart alternative to Max Aarons.

Bournemouth hijacked Leeds' move for the former Norwich City defender, as per The Athletic, later completing the signing this week.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Farke and his recruitment team.