Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have posted social media reactions following an entourage brawl in which fists were flung from all angles after a wild, dramatic press event Thursday in Anaheim. Though the two have long competed in MMA, and even competed in a BMF title fight in 2019 — which Masvidal won by third-round doctor's stoppage — they meet in a boxing rematch July 6 on Fanmio pay-per-view.

Melee Ensured at Diaz And Masvidal Press Conference

Masvidal berated Diaz on social media after the event

Diaz, per reports, appeared to be in no mood to fulfil media obligations. This bout, after all, was once scheduled for June but got postponed for July 6, and placed in a different venue at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Such was Diaz's distate for the event, he left the stage after saying few words, and without a ceremonial face-off for photography.

That's when it all kicked off. Though video footage does not show what sparked the fracas, Masvidal can be seen slapping a rival entourage member's hand away, prompting punches to come the other way. The MMA fighters were not really involved by this point, as their entourage members instead went to battle, with one falling into a row of seats and knocking them over.

Both Diaz and Masvidal shouted at each other in a hallway, in a separate video of the incident. Once tempers had frayed and the scene had been restored, they seemingly took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, to make their respective points.

Masvidal said:

"You sent your guy to take your ass whipping. Don't run from that July 6 date."

Diaz Also Posted on X

The Californian fighter posted a video

Diaz's post was simply a video, without any captions. In the clip, Diaz, or one of his entourage, has a cap in their hand — it appears to be the same one that Masvidal wore at the presser. The person holding the cap drops it to the floor, and then steps on it.

Watch it here:

Earlier on stage, both fighters had threatened to finish the other.

A man of few words at the time, Diaz said:

"I came here to whoop ass and do my thing."

Masvidal said:

"I'm ready to get in there July 6, take care of business, knock this [guy] out and go chill with my family."

Masvidal continued: "It's not going to the judges. And not because of a cut, or nothing, but because of a clean KO. That’s what I’m training for."

He then promised to bring "more violence" than Masvidal fans had perhaps come to expect before. "I’m meaner. I’m faster. I’m more explosive. And when it comes down to it, I think I’ve got the best hands in MMA."