Former UFC fan favorite, Nate Diaz, retired from MMA after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 217 in September 2022. He did that with the hopes that he could box and perhaps eventually return to the Octagon someday. Since he left, he's fought Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal under boxing rules and likely made a lot of money doing it. But even in his victory against Masvidal, he's still talking about UFC fighters and fighting in the Octagon again.

Now, his longtime coach, Cesar Gracie, is revealing what it would take for Diaz to come back and what his plans would be upon his return.

Coach Thinks a Trilogy Fight With Conor McGregor Makes Sense

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have fought twice before.

One of the fights everyone is itching to see again is a match-up between Conor McGregor and Diaz that would settle the score between the two former opponents once and for all. “I think a trilogy probably makes a lot of sense for both of those guys,” Gracie told Submission Radio. “You know Chandler and McGregor is a good fight, too. But, I mean, just the history of Nate and McGregor, I think it’d be the bigger fan fight if they had a trilogy. And in my opinion, that’s what I’m thinking."

Diaz was the first person to hand McGregor a loss in the Octagon but McGregor won a majority decision in their rematch, one of the best UFC fights of all time.

“Nate doesn’t look like he’s really lost any steps lately,” Gracie said. “With McGregor, he’s been out of it for a while and he hasn’t had a win in a long time. I would have to favor Nate on that one. His toughness, and he’s been in the game. And you know, it’s not good when guys come out and stay out that long from the game. It’s hard for them. And I think whether McGregor fights Chandler or someone else, I think he’s going to have a lot of trouble getting back to his peak performance.”

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz called out Leon Edwards after his Jorge Masvidal win

After Diaz defeated Masvidal, he called out several fighters, including UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. That's a fight that Diaz's coach feels would suit Diaz well. “Edwards is at the top of his game for sure,” Gracie said. “And the thing with Nate is he just always has the tools to beat you. Edwards landed some absolutely devastating shots in their fight. I saw kicks, I saw punches, and he won some of the rounds."

Edwards and Diaz fought at UFC 263 in June 2021 and Diaz lost via decision. Gracie doesn't think their last fight is indicative of how things would go now.

“If we’re going to be perfectly honest, if there was another round left, I think all the fans realized that Edwards was about to get knocked out in that fight,” Gracie said.