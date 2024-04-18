Highlights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are promoting their boxing rematch with a fiery press tour, trading verbal jabs.

Contradictory claims about fight stipulations made by Masvidal and Diaz led to a tense press conference.

Fans are buzzing about a possible trilogy fight between the two fighters, with both showing interest in an MMA match.

Former UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are stepping into a boxing ring for a rematch of their UFC 244 bout which took place in 2019. This time the rules will be different and the fighters are promoting the fight, not the UFC.

Masvidal and Diaz have been trading verbal jabs back and forth during their four-city press tour. One of those exchanges involved details surrounding how the fight was made.

Jorge Masvidal Called out Nate Diaz for Diva Attitude 'You Didn’t Want to Scrap'

Nate denied all claims made by Masvidal

“I’ll give you a little spoiler alert, he said he wouldn’t fight unless he walked out second, like nonnegotiable," Masvidal said at the press conference. "What the f— are you talking about? Real Fighter Inc. and this is the s— you pulling? That was one of the many things. Another thing he wanted was his name on top or he wouldn’t fight.”

He continued, "So I’m like, do you want to fight or what, motherf—er?. You’ve been telling the whole world the same s— because back in the UFC when I was fighting for titles and you were doing nothing but picking your nose, you didn’t want to scrap after I got done with the title fights.”

Diaz refuted the claims Masvidal made and simply said, “I didn’t ask for anything,” before setting the microphone down. After a brief moment of awkward silence, Masvidal replied, “If it wasn’t him it was his manager. Because they said if it wasn’t like this it’s not happening. I don’t get it, is it negotiation tactics or you don’t want to scrap over whose name is on top ... But I don’t really give a f— because all I really want to do is fight, and you f—ers will be able to tell that, I’m just a fighter. I’m just a dog. This is how I make my money.”

“Well, I didn’t ask for anything, this is just happening. So who’s the A-side? If I had a rematch recommendation, it would be for an MMA fight," Diaz replied.

Diaz's name is billed above Masvidal's for the promotional materials, that counts for something. The pair fought for the first-ever UFC BMF title after campaigning and creating the title in media interviews. The fight also served as the backdrop for the a Donald Tump visit which was monumental at the time since he was the first sitting US president to ever attend a UFC event. A nasty cut to Diaz forced the fight to be stopped, giving the win to Masvidal via TKO.

Many fans have wondered if a trilogy could be next for the pair. It seemed that both fighters were in on the idea. “100 percent in. The trilogy could be in MMA any day,” Masvidal said at the presser. “I’m actually signed to a UFC company that does MMA. I’m not a free agent. But would you rather fight in a promotion that’s not the UFC? Like what the f—.” Diaz replied, “If you were the baddest motherf—er you’d do what you want."

Their fight will take place on the 1st of June which also happens to be the same night as UFC 302 and Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, it's going to be a great night of combat sports.