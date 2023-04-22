If you’re known as a bad boy of a sport such as mixed martial arts, then logic would say that you are probably not somebody to be messed with, especially late at night in the middle of the street!

One man found this out the hard way last night as he got involved in a street fight with none other than former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

The fight took place off the back of a Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans where Diaz was attending teammate Chris Avila’s bout against Paul Bamba.

Although it is unclear what caused the street fight, numerous people can be seen squaring off in the footage that has emerged online with punches being thrown between those involved.

TalkSPORT's Michael Benson was one of the first accounts to tweet footage of the incident, and it quickly went viral, raking in nearly 350,000 views in an hour.

Video: Nate Diaz involved in street fight

It actually turns out that the man Diaz choked out was none other than Logan Paul's Doppelgänger, who has been doing some work alongside the famous YouTuber because of their uncanny resemblance.

Amidst the carnage, Diaz can clearly be made out at the centre of the scuffle, wrestling with a man in a hat, the aforementioned Logan Paul lookalike, as onlookers scream for the men to stop.

As the two men grapple, Diaz fires in a couple of knees to the ribs before getting the man in a choke hold.

The former UFC fighter then proceeds to crush the air out of him until he passes out, eventually dropping him on the pavement and walking off.

The injured man is clearly unconscious, and the footage makes for quite concerning viewing.

Initially, it appears the man involved was trying to deescalate the situation and that Diaz was the aggressor in the fight, but that cannot be said with certainty.

This scuffle involving Diaz comes off the back of a fight involving him earlier in the night inside the arena itself as the American attempted to fight another member of the watching crowd.

As for the Misfits event itself, Avila overcame rival Paul Bamba in convincing fashion.