Nate Diaz has been a household name in MMA and combat sports for nearly 20 years. The Stockton, CA native is recognized for his pressure fighting style, in-cage mannerisms, and for never holding back when a microphone is in front of him. UFC CEO Dana White has received a lot of criticism over the years for fighter pay, but Diaz, a veteran of 27 fights inside the UFC’s octagon, says that White is getting a bad rap.

Before his rematch with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz joined the “All The Smoke” podcast and fighter pay was a topic of discussion. Diaz, whose negotiating clashes with the UFC are well-documented over the years, spoke honestly about pay and how he was very naive at the beginning of his UFC tenure.

Nate Diaz Said it Took Him a While to Assess Fighter Pay

He said he wasn't as disciplined earlier in his career

Diaz said that, earlier in his career, was was "so disciplined to the art" that it made him overlook other aspects of the sport, particularly when it came to the business side. After competing in the "fight game for so many years" he then surveyed the landscape and asked himself this: "Why is everybody richer than me?"

"I was fighting in all the biggest arenas, The Garden, and MGM, and Mandalay. Well, the day I won Ultimate Fighter, I thought I made it. I thought I was a millionaire, but I had no concept of how much a million dollars was or $100,000, I didn’t know what that was."

Nowadays, Diaz is more financially secure. He even earned $500,000 for his decision victory over rival Jorge Masvidal on Saturday in Anaheim, California. It was a rematch from almost five years ago when, at UFC 244, Masvidal prevailed by way of doctor's stoppage.

Nate Diaz Has Dana White’s Back

The issue of fighter pay continues to stick to White, and UFC

The UFC is a global brand that is continuing to expand its reach by pumping out new fighter faces every year. Dana White has lived by the notion that no single athlete is bigger than the logo and that has proven true as the UFC has never been bigger, even though their biggest star, Conor McGregor, has been inactive for three years.

Though McGregor has earned many millions, Diaz suggested UFC pays a fighter's worth and that it’s up to you — and not a fighter’s union — to get what you deserve:

"I think Dana White gets a bad rap and I’m not giving him a good one, but he pays people a lot more money than what people’s think."

Diaz continued: "I think [Dana] is cool. And I’m not backing Dana White on no more money too, give those m*****f****** some more money too, if I go back there. I think he’s paying a lot of people a lot of money. More than the boxing.

"[Fighters] when they make s*** happen though they should demand their own s***, that’s up to you I believe. People like we’re going to start a union s***, we’re gonna get a union… I was talking all that f*** you to the UFC and then all of a sudden it happened. If you train hard enough then you’ll figure that s*** out."

