Highlights Nate Diaz has 'guaranteed' UFC fans that he will have a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor somewhere down the line.

Diaz was attending media duties for his boxing fight against Jorge Masvidal when he was asked about a future fight with his long-term foe in the Octagon.

McGregor isn't the only rematch Diaz is eyeing, however, as he also wants to step into the ring with Jake Paul once more.

Nate Diaz has been a part of some of the biggest moments in MMA over the past decade. The cult hero is currently preparing for his rematch against Jorge Masvidal that has been five years in the making. Diaz still has tread on the tires and plans to revisit some major match-ups after he locks horns with Masvidal.

Diaz has been a part of many iconic moments, but none bigger than his series of fights with Conor McGregor. Those two pay-per-view events rank very high atop the all-time list for viewership. A third fight - even eight years later - would do huge numbers because of how Diaz and McGregor have transcended the sport.

From MMA to Boxing

Diaz is putting his full attention into boxing

Though Diaz is no longer under the UFC’s banner, his popularity still holds plenty of weight. Before entering the ring, the Stockton native’s last UFC fight was a submission victory over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. After the win, Diaz and the UFC decided it was time to part ways. The California fighter was intrigued by a match-up with elite YouTube boxer Jake Paul and jumped at the opportunity.

Paul, who has been strictly dialed-in on the sweet science for the last four years, was getting the better of Diaz early on, but in the later rounds was when the MMA star was able to find his timing. The fight was a spectacle and has led to another big fight in the square circle for Diaz. He will be taking on Masvidal, who won their first fight via doctor stoppage (cut). The win was questioned by fight fans because Diaz was unfazed by the blood, but the medical team had seen enough to call it.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

The McGregor and Diaz rivalry is poetry in motion

The story of how Diaz and McGregor first clashed was unbelievably random. The Irishman was scheduled to challenge Rafael Dos Anjos for the lightweight title, but due to an injury, RDA had to pull out. Enter Nate Diaz, who shocked the world with his performance over McGregor at UFC 196. The next time they’d meet would turn into something nobody saw coming. The five-round war at UFC 202 was one of the most important fights in UFC history.

Ever since that fight took place, the entire fighting community has felt like there is some unfinished business between the two legends. When speaking to the media during the press tour for his boxing rematch against Masvidal, Diaz answered a question from a GIVEMESPORT.COM reporter about whether or not he believes the trilogy with McGregor will ever happen.