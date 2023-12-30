Highlights Despite Nate Diaz not being chosen on merit at welterweight, his name value and commercial appeal make him a compelling choice for a headline fight at UFC 300.

The history of Diaz's negotiations with the UFC suggests there may still be obstacles to overcome before a fight is officially booked.

Nate Diaz is one of the few active legends in MMA that has fought through several eras of the UFC. From fighting on the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter to headlining a major event at Madison Square Garden, Diaz is a cult hero for his style in the cage and outside of fight nights. And though Diaz is quite reserved on the microphone during media events, his body language and actions in the cage could fill a stadium. So needless to say, if the fan-favorite fighter does return, people will flock.

Respectfully, Diaz has joined the same company as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar when it comes to name value that can make a huge splash at a monumental event like UFC 300. Also, if the fight that he’s hinting at actually does get booked, the viewership and gate numbers will be weighty.

UFC 300 card

One of the biggest UFC cards of all-time starts to be unveiled

Only three fights have been confirmed by Dana White for UFC 300, with Aljamain Sterling, Jiri Prochazka and Bo Nickal all in action but these aren't the big fights that emulated past shows like UFC 100 and UFC 200 (both with multiple title fights and both with Brock Lesnar). It’s assumed that the UFC brass will go all out to put on another memorable event from highly-talented prospects to legends of the game.

With former champions and a generational talent starting to fill out the bout sheet, hardcore fight fans will be over the moon, but for casual fans, the card still needs a fight that is purely box office. Looking back at UFC 200, the company kept the return of Brock Lesnar as secretive for as long as possible, but it was the elephant in the room that paid off. It is one of only 19 UFC events to exceed one-million pay-per-view buys placing it as one of the highest-selling of all-time. It would’ve had more buys if Jon Jones had been pulled from the card on extremely short-notice.

Nate Diaz hints at UFC return

Nate Diaz has suggested he could fight in Leon Edwards rematch

A Nate Diaz return would be a perfect way to move tickets and sell pay-per-views as well as be the centerpiece of an epic card like UFC 300. The former lightweight title challenger moved to social media this week, and dropped a very clear hint that he could feature on the card, with many potentially suggesting he could step back in a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor, although it appears Leon Edwards could instead be in the framework.

What Diaz is hinting that he could returning to the UFC and walking straight into a title fight! It’s wild, it’s nuts, but sure as heck, we’d all tune in to watch this rematch! Diaz is likely not to be chosen on merit at welterweight but as more of a commercial and nostalgic choice, and other fighters will struggle to generate the pay-per-view interest that the Stockton native does. Diaz’s post included himself and current welterweight champion Leon Edwards fighting from their meeting back at UFC 263 in June 2021.

The Birmingham native was definitely not afraid to engage with Diaz as he put together a beautiful highlight reel of striking for about 24-minutes of the fight. And though “Rocky” won most of the fight, fans will remember Diaz with one of his most amazing career moments where he rocked Edwards with a couple of one-two combos that wobbled the Brit. On paper, Edwards won, but the Nate Diaz Army will claim a moral victory.

Nate Diaz's journey since UFC departure

Leon Edwards could accept Nate Diaz second meeting offer

So, let's recap. Since UFC 263, Diaz beat Tony Ferguson and then boxed Jake Paul, and for Edwards, he went on to earn UFC gold by defeating Kamaru Usman twice, plus, win in dominating fashion over Colby Covington. The two fighters may appear to be on completely separate career wavelengths, but a rematch could be their next fight. Edwards has dealt with a lot in his fighting career. The UK native hasn’t been able to pick and choose opponents, he had to fight everybody that was standing across from him.

The strong-minded Briton has proven to be head and shoulders above his peers. Ironically, he was most hurt in the closing stages against Diaz. Also, it’s hard to believe Edwards’ camp would have a problem with this rematch simply because of the financial gain that fighting someone of Diaz’s stature brings. Aside from a late lapse in focus in their first fight, Edwards was in control of the fight and fighting a familiar face for a big payday could check all the boxes.

The UFC's stance on Nate Diaz return

Nate Diaz and UFC have had stumbling blocks in previous negotiations

If we look at the history of Diaz and the UFC negotiating, it can’t go unnoticed that Diaz [and McGregor] have used the fan support to fight the powers that be. Diaz has stuck to his guns a few times over the years. Following his close decision loss to McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016, he sat out three full years because he wasn’t happy with what was being offered. And the again for UFC 230, where he and Dustin Poirier were close to fighting but neither ever got made.

So, again, while a Diaz-Edwards fight is massively appealing, we may be a few steps away from actually getting this puppy signed, sealed and delivered for April 13th in Las Vegas. It would be awesome to see one of the most beloved MMA fighters of all-time return on good terms for one more fight with the UFC.