Nate Diaz extended his troubled reputation at UFC 310's weigh-in last night, as he and Islam Makhachev's team resorted to throwing water bottles at each other backstage at the event.

While it is unclear what sparked the events that transpired, Diaz was heard saying, "Pull up, b****", before launching a bottle in the direction of Makhachev's team, with one member throwing an object back. Fortunately, security was on hand to control the situation before it escalated further.

While Diaz is not scheduled to compete at UFC 310, one other member of the UFC roster was present who is in the same situation, with Alex Pereira seen in the footage from backstage witnessing the events unfold.

Nate Diaz Loves Controversy

It's not the first time Diaz has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons

It is not the first team we have seen Diaz resort to throwing water bottles, with the first time coming against Conor McGregor back in 2016. The pair began to launch cans and objects at one another across Las Vegas' Copperfield Theater at the press conference for UFC 202.

Nate Diaz's professional MMA record (as of 07/12/24) 34 fights 21 wins 13 losses By knockout 5 2 By submission 12 1 By decision 4 10

That would not be the only time we would see Diaz launching objects at people, however, as he also caused mayhem at the MF & DAZN Series 6 event in New Orleans by throwing a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor. With a storied history with water bottles, one would imagine security is cautious of Nate Diaz when he has one in hand.