As far as random things happening go, this may be at the top of the list.

A Logan Paul lookalike was attacked and choked out in the middle of the street by Nate Diaz in New Orleans last night.

The lookalike's name is actually Rodney Peterson, and he is a striking resemblance of Logan Paul, so much so his Instagram handle is @Not_Logan_Paul_.

Nate Diaz's controversial night at Misfits Boxing 006

Diaz was in New Orleans to attend the Misfits Boxing 6 event, and a night of controversy followed, with the former UFC star being shown the door for throwing a water bottle at TV star Chase DeMoor.

This was in reference to an incident during his UFC 202 press conference in 2016.

Diaz was clearly angered on the night, and was filmed in a brawl outside the event with Peterson.

In the footage, Diaz can be seen giving a knee to the Logan Paul lookalike before choking him out. The clip was a short one, though, it's thought that Peterson attempted to calm things down before being attacked.

Peterson's Instagram story read: "Got attacked by Nate Diaz. WTF, I was like bro chill. He was like I someone say kill?"

Whether Diaz thought Peterson was Paul, it's another incident that casts him in a bad light.

Nate Diaz's history with the Paul brothers

It could be a tenuous message to Logan's brother Jake Paul, who Diaz will face in the boxing ring in August in Dallas.

Controversy seems to follow Diaz around, and this is the worst of the lot.

Tensions have been growing between Diaz and Paul for some time now. In December 2021, Diaz was involved in a backstage brawl ahead of Paul's weigh-in with Tyron Woodley. Around a year later, Diaz was at it again, slapping one of Paul's team at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Diaz was later escorted out the arena, with Paul branding him a "b****" for his behaviour.

Sparks will fly in August when the two meet in the boxing ring. This has been a long-running feud between the pair, and Diaz's latest antics will only add to the tensions.

The crossover craze has become increasingly popular, with YouTube stars entering combat sports. Diaz is the latest to get involved and won't be the last. The build up to Diaz vs Paul looks set to be very spicy indeed!