Nate Diaz couldn't resist turning to his MMA background during his bout with Jake Paul, putting The Problem Child in a guillotine choke in the final round.

The pair met in Dallas, Texas, over 10 rounds, with Paul getting the win via unanimous decision thanks to the judges' scorecards.

Despite it being a boxing match, at one point in the contest, Diaz decided to turn a routine cinch into a headlock, aka a guillotine, before Paul was able to manoeuvre him to one of the corners to force a break. Diaz then acknowledged the crowd, who had been firmly in his corner throughout the contest.

Videos: Nate Diaz puts Jake Paul in a choke

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Diaz was making his professional boxing debut against The Problem Child, himself with only seven bouts to his name coming into this one.

Diaz made a sluggish start to the bout, but did grow into it as it went on. He was able to land some blows, but they didn't seem overly damaging to Paul, who always seemed in control of the bout. The key moment came in round five, when Paul was able to put Diaz down with a big left hook.

It would seem that a rematch is what is next for both fighters, as Paul has offered Diaz $10m for a bout inside a cage, which would be more to the latter's liking. Paul has said that is his priority, rather than taking on KSI or Tommy Fury, who are set to meet in October. Diaz hasn’t wanted to commit to that fight, but finally accepted the deal in the ring after his defeat.

Paul, who knocked Diaz down in the fifth round, said he was sure he’d won the fight on the judges’ cards and thought Diaz won only one round. "Although he’s a warrior, you know? I had him hurt in the first round, he kept on coming and no one’s taken that much damage," Paul said.

Diaz said in the ring after being challenged to the MMA rematch: "I had a single-leg in the first, and a choke in the 10th, so I already won that battle!"

Diaz may likely console himself after the defeat with a nice paycheck. He will likely earn a career-high payday against Paul. The event was one of the highest recorded live gates for a combat sports event at American Airlines Center, per Paul’s team. It’s reasonable to expect a low six-figure buy rate, which should send both Paul and Diaz home with healthy seven-figure purses.

According to Sports Payouts, Diaz was expected to get around $500,000 for his fight with Paul, with the potential to reach around $1.5 million depending on pay per view numbers.

“It’s tough. I wish I could’ve done better and did better things. …But it’s all good," Diaz said after the bout. Diaz now is expected to return to the UFC, potentially for a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor.

Diaz spent 17 years in the UFC and was one of the promotion's biggest stars. He choked out McGregor, handing the Irishman his first loss in 2016. Diaz left the UFC as a free agent following a win over Tony Ferguson last September. He started his own promotion Real Fight Inc. and vowed to look for the biggest and most interesting fights -- on his terms.

The evening's card was a 50-50 partnership between Real Fight Inc. and Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).