Nate Diaz lost his cool when popular streamer N3on tried to troll him at a pre-fight press conference for his boxing bout with fellow former UFC star Jorge Masvidal. N3on - real name Rangesh Mutama - tried to prank the Stockton native by asking him if he planned to retire after being knocked out by Masvidal in their fight on Saturday night.

It was a decision that N3on was soon made to regret. Diaz responded in trademark fashion by unleashing a tirade of profanity in the direction of the 19-year-old, while also threatening to kick him in the leg for his disrespectful comments.

As the 39-year-old prepares for his 175lb clash with Masvidal over 10 rounds at the Kia Forum this weekend, he was in no mood to play games. Sensing that he might be in trouble, N3on beat a hasty retreat from the room soon afterwards.

Nate Diaz Left N3on Scrambling to Leave After 'Disrespectful' Press Conference Question

UFC veteran let the social media personality know exactly how he felt

After exiting the press conference, footage was captured of the moment that N3on realised he was being chased down by Team Diaz. "Lemme call Masvidal," he said hurriedly, suggesting that he had been invited to the event by Diaz's opponent. Seconds later, it dawns on the streamer that Diaz's camp are going to catch up with him, at which point he starts begging for forgiveness.

"I'm sorry... I'm sorry. Guys, I'm so sorry," he squeals, before the clip cuts off.

Hijacking a press conference in such a cringeworthy fashion has unfortunately become a regular occurrence in recent times. While it's not clear whether Masvidal was responsible for getting N3on gaining access to the press conference, veteran combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani took a swipe at organisers for allowing the influencer to ask a question at all.

"Maybe I’m out of touch but this trend of planting these losers - and make no mistake they are plants - at the pressers to disrespect fighters who are about to put their lives on the line is lame and embarrassing. Get these idiots out of the fight game in all facets and shame on those who think these stunts are a good idea. Pathetic."

Neither Diaz or Masvidal have extensive boxing experience, with both only having one previous fight to their names. Diaz lost via unanimous decision to Jake Paul last August, while Masvidal beat Joseph Mendy over four rounds in 2005. 'Gamebred' is confident that he will make it two wins from two this weekend.

"I’m meaner. I’m faster. I’m more explosive. And when it comes down to it, I think I’ve got the best hands in MMA. On July 6, I get to prove that. No questions, no nothing. We’re going to find out. There’s none of that jiu-jitsu (stuff), none of that hugging, it’s just straight hands."

The fight likely won't be a technical classic, but there's a certain nostalgia about seeing two old rivals mix it up one more time - having fought over the BMF title at UFC 244 in 2019. Hopefully, the post-fight press conference won't see any unwelcome influencer stunts such as the ones witnessed on Wednesday night.