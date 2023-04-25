It is safe to say that many people will have had a rough weekend, none more so than anyone remotely resembling Logan Paul.

A viral video emerged in the early hours of Saturday morning in which former UFC fighter Nate Diaz appeared to choke out a man that has recently gained exposure for looking like the older Paul brother.

The man in question is named Rodney Peterson. He ended up feeling the wrath of the MMA specialist following a bar brawl that carried on in the streets of New Orleans.

In the initial video, Diaz can be seen catching Peterson in a choke hold with the latter eventually falling to the floor unconscious. It is, however, unclear as to how and why this altercation started.

Amid the fall-out of the encounter, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter with a clip that gives a wider view of the brawl in question.

While the initial video portrayed it as an altercation between a few people, this new footage proved that there was chaos breaking out all over the place.

Helwani captioned the post with the following message: "This is an alternate angle of the much-talked about street that happened on Friday in New Orleans. Paints a more complete picture of the madness going on."

While it shows that the Diaz and Peterson fight was not the only physical altercation on the night, it remains the talking point on social media.

Police want Nate Diaz for involvement in street fight

Helwani also added an article in the thread that details charges that have been brought against Diaz.

The article in question states that a warrant has been issued for Diaz on suspicion of second-degree battery.

While Diaz is currently not detained in custody, he is likely to be charged with the aforementioned crimes.

While Peterson is known to look like Logan Paul, it is actually Logan's younger brother Jake that has the biggest interest in the outcome of these charges.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz looked all set to fight in a boxing match in early August, but could the recent incident throw that bout into turmoil?

Jake Paul and KSI react to Nate Diaz drama

Long-term rival of Jake Paul KSI instantly threw his name into the mix as he tweeted: "I'll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May."

Paul was quick to hit back with an agreement to keep the English YouTuber as a back-up fight.

Fans of influencer boxing have been waiting patiently for this match-up ever since KSI defeated Logan Paul in late 2019.

Whether Diaz will pull out of that fight due to the charges he is facing is yet to be seen.