Nate Diaz is a cult hero among fight fans, rising to fame through his victory over Conor McGregor in the UFC, then with fights against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards in the years subsequent.

However, despite his rich history in the Octagon, his name is trending this morning after a video surfaced on social media appearing to show the welterweight involved in an altercation with an unknown man, although it's widely believed to be Logan Paul's famous Doppelgänger.

The fight happened in New Orleans after a Misfits Boxing event while Diaz was supporting teammate Chris Avila who was participating in the event at the XULA Convention Centre.

Nate Diaz involved in street fight altercation

From the video, it appears the man in question quickly realises who he’s up against and raises his hands in a plea for peace.

This plea was not accepted by Diaz, who grabbed the man without hesitation, quickly locking in some kind of martial arts move as well as a stiff knee to the midriff.

The man then dropped to the floor and the video ends with him laying unconcious on the floor.

It also has come out that Diaz had thrown a water bottle at reality star Chase DeMoor on the same night with security having to intervene.

The reason for the altercation hasn’t been made public yet, but Diaz’s former enemy Conor McGregor appeared to find the exchange humorous, tweeting: “Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa.”

Adding to that, a video featuring UFC president Dana White appeared online with him comparing the man involved to Logan Paul stating: “His head bounced like a f****** basketball.”

It must be said the identity of the man is yet to be confirmed, but as mentioned earlier, it is believed to be the Logan Paul's lookalike.

Moving away from the street fighting, Diaz will soon enter the boxing ring for the first time since his official retirement from MMA, fighting against Jake Paul in Dallas, Texas on Saturday the 5th of August.

Whether this was just a publicity stunt is yet to be known, but it will no doubt help sell the fight with Paul.