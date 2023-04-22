Footage has emerged of UFC president Dana White live reacting to the video of former UFC star Nate Diaz choking someone out during a street fight on Friday night in New Orleans.

Diaz is now a free agent after his most recent UFC contract expired after his last bout, a submission victory over Tony Ferguson back in September.

However, the California native is far from finished with choking people out it would seem, having an altercation with an unknown man after a Misfits Boxing card.

Nate Diaz caught in controversy at Misfits Boxing event

Diaz was present at the event supporting teammate Chris Avila, who prevailed the victor over Paul Bamba in a featured event.

However, Diaz did not stick around after he was removed from the arena due to him throwing a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor.

Diaz clearly was not satisfied with the disruption he had already caused on the night, subsequently being involved in an altercation with an unknown man appearing to choke and knee him until he dropped to the floor.

Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz video

This provoked a reaction from Diaz’s former boss Dana White, who appeared to think the man in question was Logan Paul, stating: "What? He just kneed him to the stomach? Is that Logan Paul? He knocked him out? Whoever that is, he knocked him out! He choked him out! He’s way too skinny, Logan Paul is a big motherf*****."

It turns out it was Logan Paul's famous lookalike who Diaz choked out.

White was out gambling with friends when he first set eyes on the video.

White was recently asked for his opinion on the upcoming boxing event between Logan Paul’s brother Jake and Nate Diaz.

“I don’t want to talk about the fight,” White exclaimed. "First of all, neither guy is my guy. There’s just no need for me to comment on it or whatever. I wish them the best, I hope they make a zillion dollars.”

During this chat, White also had a dig at fellow promotor and long-time rival Oscar De La Hoya, saying: “I don’t want to s*** on other people’s fights, like ‘Oscar De La Weirdo.’”

White very rarely praises promotions that aren’t the UFC, but the fact it is continually mentioned to him must tempt him into making cross promotional events.

Many fighters claim they get paid more for their exhibition bouts in boxing than world title bouts in the UFC, something that clearly bothers White when questioned.