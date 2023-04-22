Jake Paul has reacted to the footage of Nate Diaz choking out a lookalike of his brother, Logan Paul, on the streets of New Orleans.

Diaz was attending the Misfits Boxing 6 event, where a night of controversy ensued.

The former UFC star was kicked out of the arena for throwing a water bottle at TV star Chase DeMoor, who was fighting on the night.

Meanwhile, DeMoor himself was subject to widespread criticism after repeatedly punching his opponent on the floor.

And the drama was not over after the event, with a video capturing Diaz's entourage jumping DeMoor.

But the biggest altercation of the night involved Diaz and a Logan lookalike, whose real name is Rodney Peterson.

Diaz can be seen giving a knee to Peterson, before choking him out.

Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: Nate Diaz chokes out man on the street

Paul brothers react to Diaz chocking out man

In response to the viral clip, Jake Paul took to his own social media to share a video mocking the MMA fighter.

Paul is scheduled to take on Diaz in a boxing fight in August and couldn't help but take a jibe at his upcoming opponent.

He starts by introducing fans to his self-defence class and explains how to react if a "homeless Stockton" man confronts you in the middle of the streets.

Next, he attempts to mirror the submission move Diaz used on Peterson, before pulling a safety snorkel out for Logan to use.

The clip ends with Logan then running away.

Check out the video below:

VIDEO: Jake Paul mocks Nate Diaz for choking out man

Peterson reacts to incident

Taking to Instagram, Peterson explained his side of the story and it's safe to say he was shocked by the events that unfolded.

"Got attacked by Nate Diaz. WTF, I was like bro chill. He was like I someone say kill?", he said.

And plenty of others have reacted to Diaz's behaviour as well.

Conor McGregor, who faced Diaz in two epic UFC fights, reacted with a number of tweets.

"Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha," said one.

Meanwhile, another said: "Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa."

A third read: "I mince Nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced."

UFC President Dana White also caught wind of the incident and said: "WHAT? He just kneed him to the stomach? Is that Logan Paul? He knocked him out "Whoever that, is he knocked him out! He choked him out! He's way too skinny - Logan Paul is a big motherf***er."