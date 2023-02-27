The UFC legend has made his feelings on Logan known

Logan Paul was caught trash-talking Tommy Fury during his clash with Jake Paul and his words have not gone down well with Nate Diaz.

The former UFC star was one of many around the world tuning in to one of the biggest fights of the year, but did not take kindly to Logan's antics.

Sat ringside for his brother's fight against Fury, Logan was seen repeatedly cheering on his sibling, while making his feelings on his opponent known.

Mid-way through the contest, Logan was interviewed by Radio Rahim and attempted to get Fury's attention by hurling insults at the boxer.

It proved to be in vain as Fury secured a split decision victory, despite being deducted a point and being knocked down in the final round by Paul.

What did Logan Paul shout at Tommy Fury?

Speaking to Rahim, Logan said: "Tommy, if you can hear me, you're a b**ch, bro! And you're gassing out!"

He then proceeded to hurl a number of other explicit insults at Fury, though these were bleeped for viewers at home.

His words prompted boos from the majority of the Saudi Arabian crowd, who appeared to largely favour Fury throughout the fight.

VIDEO: Logan Paul trash-talks Tommy Fury

Nate Diaz reacts to Logan Paul

Taking to Twitter, Diaz took aim at Logan and wrote: "This guy needs his ass beat."

He added: "And who let the spoiled lil b**ch yell obnoxious s**t during the fight?"

There has been much talk over Diaz taking up boxing and the American was reportedly offered a two-fight deal to face Jake Paul.

While Diaz has remained relatively quiet over the offer, his Twitter feud with Logan is seemingly adding fuel to the fire and could catalyse a boxing match against his brother.

Who will Jake Paul face next?

Though Diaz is certainly one potential opponent for Paul, the Problem Child has a number of other big names queuing up to fight him.

Former boxing world champion Carl Froch has admitted he would be keen to fight Paul, while a match against fellow YouTuber KSI has long been touted.

Possible opponents for Jake Paul after Tommy Fury loss

Paul has also called out the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Conor McGregor in the past, but given his defeat to Fury, the chances of securing a fight against these huge names seems near impossible for the time being.

