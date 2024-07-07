Highlights Nate Diaz won a close majority decision against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch.

Diaz called out Jake Paul and Leon Edwards after the fight, while Paul responded on Twitter.

The fighters previously faced off in 2019 for the inaugural BMF title fight, which Masvidal won due to a cut stopping Diaz's participation.

On Saturday, July 6, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal fought in a rematch of their 2019 MMA bout but this time it was as the main event on a boxing card.

The crowd was clearly on Diaz's side, changing his name from the moment the fight started. In the first round, Diaz peppered Masvidal with strikes against the ropes. Masvidal had a big grin on his face, perhaps signaling a game plan to tire out Diaz. It was more of the same in round 2 but with Masvidal turning up the heat ever so slightly. Masvidal used the angles in round three but Diaz was just unloading shot after shot with only a few counters from Masvidal. There was a bit of showboating and antics in four but it's clear, at least through four that Diaz was the superior boxer. Even at the bell Diaz put his hands up in victory and the wasn't even over yet. In five, Masvidal opened up and started to take control of the round, and Diaz.

Halfway through the fight, it's impressive how much volume Diaz has kept up through these rounds. Both fighters are here to fight. In the seventh, Diaz ate huge shots to open the round. Heading into the eighth round the commentary team was split on who was winning the fight so far. Round eight was great for Masvidal who ended the round with massive shots which saw Diaz's head snapping back. Round nine, and it was shocking that no blood had been shed yet. Diaz keeps showboating, putting his hands up in victory mid-fight. In the 10th and final round, it was Masvidal who was showboating and raising his hands. The fight went to the scorecards and it was going to be close.

Nate Diaz Called Out Jake Paul, Leon Edwards After the Fight

Jake Paul responded to Nate Diaz's call-out.

The judges were all over the board but awarded Diaz the win via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92). "It felt good to get the job done. Mission accomplished," Diaz said in the ring after the fight. "I'm gonna beat Jake Paul's f****ing a**," he said when asked what he was doing next. He also called out Leon Edwards and said he wanted to come back to the UFC to win a title, "You're dead," Diaz said to both Paul and Edwards. Paul was at home watching the fight and responded to the call-out on Twitter writing, "F**k you Nate Diaz you’re a hoe who ducked my PFL $15m MMA offer. Masvidal trash too smh."

Masvidal and Diaz fought in November 2019 for the inaugural BMF title fight, which they helped to create. The was going well before a cut stopped the action between rounds three and four. The doctor deemed the cut too severe for Diaz to keep fighting and Masvidal was declared the winner. It was a disappointment for fans considering how much Diaz had insisted he could keep fighting. The pair have been going back and forth online and in person since the fight was rumored and Diaz's team even got into a brawl with Masvidal after a press conference last month. Masvidal said he felt he won after the fight was over and called for a third fight with Diaz.