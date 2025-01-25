Nate Diaz has revealed who he regards as the toughest opponent he’s faced in his whole career, and it’s not who you might expect. The Stockton, California native had participated in many fights in both boxing and the UFC.

Diaz is currently 1-1 in bouts against Irish superstar Conor McGregor. He first faced 'The Notorious' at UFC 196 in March 2016, where he won the bout by submission. Later that year, the pair rematched at UFC 202 in a five-round classic, which McGregor edged on the judges' scorecards.

After leaving the UFC following his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in 2022, Diaz declined to re-sign with the world's leading MMA promotion. Instead, he decided to embark on a boxing career, which led to him facing Jake Paul in an August 2023 bout.

Diaz lost the bout by unanimous decision, with the ringside judges only giving him a handful of rounds. His return to professional boxing a little under a year later was far more successful, as he scored a majority decision over former UFC rival Jorge Masvidal.