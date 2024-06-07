Highlights Nate Diaz has to be stopped from fighting Jorge Masvidal after their press conference on Thursday night.

Diaz had already stormed off stage at the event, before a wild brawl broke out.

The pair are set to meet in a boxing match on the 6th of July.

Nate Diaz almost sparked another brawl following Jorge Masvidal's punch-up with his team at their pre-fight press conference in Anaheim, California. The long-time rivals are due to meet in a boxing match on the 6th of July at the Honda Center in Anaheim, but the bad blood between the two camps spilled over at an event to promote the bout on Thursday evening.

Diaz exited the press conference early, prompting a wild brawl between Masvidal and his team and members of Diaz's entourage. The Stockton slugger was interviewed backstage in the aftermath of the chaos - and completely lost his cool when he spotted 'Gamebred' at the end of the corridor in which he was standing.

Nate Diaz Challenges Jorge Masvidal to a Fight Backstage

Security had to get involved to stop the duo from brawling in the dressing room area

"I didn’t see [what happened]," Diaz stated, while talking about the press conference melee to Fight Hub TV. "I was already gone. I heard his coach got beat up. That’s f***** up." The 39-year-old then explained that he left the stage early, since in his mind, if you are arguing, you have to back up your words there and then.

"I’m a real fighter. I’m not going to sit here and argue and talk s*** with people unless they’re going to do something, unless we’re going to fight for real. I’m not going to sit here and talk shit with each other and look at each other. It was time for me to go."

Diaz's words were then immediately put into practice, as he began hurling insults at Masvidal and his team who had just emerged at the other end of the hall where Diaz was being interviewed.

“What the f*** are you looking at?!” Diaz exclaimed angrily. "Come down and get your f*****asses whooped again!"

Diaz was joined by teammate Chris Avila, who is fighting former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis on the July card, as they began to make their way towards Masvidal and his team. Luckily, security intervened before a second physical altercation could commence.

The Press Conference Brawl That Started It All

While Diaz was clearly the instigator in the backstage confrontation, the first brawl of the evening happened after he had left the stage. Members of Team Diaz appeared to square up to Masvidal, before strikes were thrown. Security managed to get things under control momentarily before a second wave of punches were thrown and things really got out of hand. The press conference was already a tempestuous affair, with Diaz refusing to face-off against his rival and insulting him as he walked off stage.

Although they will meet in a boxing match this time around, the pair's feud began inside the UFC Octagon. The two squared off for the chance to become the inaugural BMF champion back at UFC 244 in 2019 at Madison Square Garden.

Masvidal triumphed that night via a third-round doctor's stoppage. That bout would see his last win in the promotion, before going on a four-fight losing skid. Diaz left the UFC in 2022, becoming a free agent following his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.