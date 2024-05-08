Highlights Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal has been moved to July 6 in Anaheim, California.

UFC 302 on June 1 remains intact with Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier and Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa.

Meanwhile, on June 1, Dmitry Bivol will now fight Malik Zinad after Artur Beterbiev's injury pullout.

The date and venue of the boxing match between two of MMA’s biggest savages ever, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, has been changed due to concerns over the event clashing with UFC 302, which is taking place on the same night as the originally planned date.

The venue has also changed, but the event remains in California

Following UFC 300, UFC president Dana White announced that UFC 302, which is scheduled to take place on the 1st of June at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, would be headlined by a huge undisputed UFC lightweight championship fight between dominant Russian champion Islam Makhachev and always entertaining veteran Dustin Poirier.

This was a huge announcement from White as it further added to the hype of June 1, which was already a stacked night of fights for combat sports, with Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev and Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal already being announced to take place on the same night. Unfortunately, this insanely hyped night of fights has taken a big hit in the last few days as Beterbiev has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Bivol and the boxing bout between Diaz and Masvidal has been pushed back.

The boxing match between the two MMA veterans has now been moved to the 6th of July and has also seen a venue change go along with the date change. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, but has now been changed to Honda Center in Anaheim, California, which is just under an hour's drive from each other.

As first reported by Lance Pugmire of Boxing Scene, the reason behind the date change of the boxing match between the two MMA veterans is to not conflict with UFC 302, which was, of course, scheduled for the same night. Although the date change will not be ideal for fans who had plans to attend, it is probably for the best as it will most likely allow for the event to get more coverage as it will now not be broadcast at the same time as the two huge events which are already scheduled.

June 1 Continues to be a Huge Night of Fights

June 1 still features UFC 302 and Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad

Despite the boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal being pushed back, the 1st of June remains a huge night for combat sports. UFC 302, as of now, has no major changes, and the two huge fights of Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier and Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa remain intact. Also, Dmitry Bivol has been given a replacement opponent of Malik Zinad following Artur Beterbiev’s unfortunate pullout due to injury.

Bivol is now scheduled to face Libya’s Malik Zinad who, like him, also has a professional boxing record of 22-0 (16 KOs.) The announcement of Zinad being Bivol’s opponent was greeted with surprise, as he is not a big name, however, Bivol has been heavily praised for choosing to stay active and not sit around and wait for Beterbiev to recover until he fights again.