Highlights Diaz and Masvidal will trade the UFC Octagon for the boxing ring in a 10-round bout at the Kia Forum in LA.

The pair are expected to earn an eye-watering sum, given that they are boxing novices.

Masvidal remains under contract with the UFC - and is boxing with the promotion's blessing.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are two of the biggest names in recent UFC history. However, on Saturday night, they will trade the Octagon for the squared circle as they meet in a 10-round boxing match at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Curiously, the bout is going ahead with the UFC's blessing as Masvidal is still under contract to the world's leading mixed martial arts organisation. The fight is also set to stream on the company's Fight Pass app.

The build-up has been intense, with hard-hitting trash talk and press conference brawls, neither camp has held back any punches when selling the contest. The pair have big fight history, too, having faced one another in November 2019 at UFC 244.

This event saw Masvidal come out on top, after defeating Diaz via a third-round TKO to secure the inaugural BMF title. Diaz last fought in the UFC in September 2022, when he defeated Tony Ferguson through a fourth-round submission at UFC 279. Following the fight, he departed the UFC and made his boxing debut, in which he lost via unanimous decision to social media sensation, Jake Paul. As mentioned, Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC, despite announcing his retirement from MMA after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 via unanimous decision.

UFC Legends Diaz and Masvidal Set to Bank A Six-Figure Sum in Their Boxing Bout

Fighter's purses set to be on a par with their previous UFC earnings

Despite little boxing background and prowess in the sport, both fighters are reportedly expected to earn a minimum of $500,000 for the fight on Saturday night, per Sportskeeda. This figure does not include the many potential bonuses and perks that either fighter could receive from the fight.

That figure is broadly in line with what the pair received from their clash at UFC 244. However, with the two fighters now completely in control of the promotion of the bout, it is likely their purse will far exceed the amount accrued in 2019.

Due to the name value that he built up following his 2019 win over Diaz, Masvidal reportedly earned $1 million in his final fight in the UFC against Burns. In Diaz's most recent UFC bout against Tony Ferguson, he reportedly earned $971k which included a $500k purse, $400k in PPV points, a $50k performance of the night and $21k sponsorship in pay.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Diaz claimed: "I can fight anybody for $10 million. I can probably fight anybody and probably get $10 million dollars." That might be true if he ever lands his long-awaited trilogy fight with Conor McGregor, but he won't hit those sorts of figures against Masvidal this weekend. A strong performance, though, is likely to increase the amount he can demand for future boxing outings.