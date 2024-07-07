Highlights The judges' scorecards for Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal have been released, with one judge giving the fomer the win by SIX rounds.

Masvidal himself thought he had done enough to win the fight, but two judges gave it to Diaz, while the other scored it a draw.

After the fight, Diaz called out Leon Edwards and Jake Paul, as he eyes future fights in both the UFC and in boxing.

Nate Diaz last night claimed his first win in boxing, with a majority decision win over his former UFC rival Jorge Masvidal.

After defeating Diaz back in 2019 at UFC 244 via a doctor stoppage, Masvidal couldn’t overcome his opponent's relentless striking last night, leaving it down to the judges' scorecards after 10 rounds. Diaz’s revenge appeared well-earned, with one judge giving him the victory by six rounds. The scorecards read 98-92, 97-93, and 95-95. Judge Fernando Villareal scored the fight a draw.

A much better performance from Nate, who last time out lost by unanimous decision to Jake Paul, in what was an embarrassing performance from the former UFC man. However, in his post-fight interview, he was quick to call out the Problem Child again, as well as some other high-profile fighters in the industry.

Nate Diaz Calls Out Fighters After Jorge Masvidal Win

Speaking to Brian Campbell after the contest, Diaz said: “I’m going to beat Jake Paul’s f****** a**, and I’m down to fight the highest-ranked boxer I can find. My main objective, like it’s always been, is to be the best fighter in the world, so I want to go back and get the UFC title. Leon Edwards, Jake Paul, and anyone else, you’re dead.”

So, Diaz still feels like he has a lot to offer to both sports after last night’s victory, but the 39-year-old has been out of the Octagon since 2022 and has remained fairly inactive. His win last night has brought his confidence back, but his opponent Masvidal clearly thinks the fight should have gone the other way, and that Diaz wasn’t anywhere near as good as the judges' scorecards made out.

Jorge Masvidal Disagrees With Judges' Scorecards

In a heated interview after the fight, speaking to Campbell, Gamebred shared his emotions with the crowd, saying: “I thought I won; I thought I hit the harder shots. He had more volume, but I thought I landed the harder shots… All glory to Jesus Christ, I thought I won, I’m definitely down to do it again… The judges were misguided by the crowd, every time he landed an air jab they went crazy. We go back to the gym, back to the drawing board. If Nate wants to run it again, I’m down.”

Masvidal obviously thinks he was the better fighter and that his loss was very controversial. Clearly wanting the trilogy, it is a fight fans definitely want to see again after how close last night’s fight went. However, he is still contracted to the UFC and needs to see his contract out. He, too, has called out Leon Edwards.

Chatting to Michael Bisping before the fight, Masvidal explained his situation: “The UFC said one of the conditions is that I come back and do one (more) fight, so that’s the plan, come back definitely do another fight and from there, check the landscape out, see if I’m staying in the UFC or more than likely I’ll be coming back to boxing.”

Clearly not forgetting his feud with Edwards, he went on to add: “I would love to fight Leon (Edwards). Hopefully he still has the belt when I come back around. Let’s see what happens man."